Global cruise travel booms

SINGAPORE, 25 October 2024: The cruise industry is experiencing a renaissance, and 2024 is proving to be a record-breaking year, with global cruise bookings up 344% from January to October 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 says Trip.com.

This rise reflects a global trend of travellers rediscovering the appeal of cruise vacations as they seek diverse destinations and experiences in a single journey.

Disney Adventure, set to sail from Singapore in December 2025, has already generated significant family interest.

Fly-Cruise Bookings Surge by 520% in 2024, Driven by Younger Age Groups

A standout trend is the substantial rise in fly-cruise bookings, with bookings from international tourists up by 520% year-on-year. The combination of air travel and cruising allows international travellers to start their voyages in exotic locations, contributing to the industry’s overall growth.

Additionally, younger travellers are at the forefront of this growth. Bookings from millennial travellers skyrocketed by 857%, while Gen Z travellers increased by 450%. Older age groups, too, saw significant growth, with a 112% rise in bookings from those born in the 1950s and over 400% among those born in the 1980s. These figures underscore the expanding appeal of cruise vacations across a broader demographic than ever before.

Cruise trips are also becoming longer, with the average cruise duration rising from 4.53 days in 2023 to 4.81 days in 2024, highlighting the increasing preference for extended travel experiences. In addition, booking behaviours have evolved, with the average booking window lengthening by 10 days to 37 days in 2024, indicating that travellers are planning their cruise holidays further in advance. This reflects a shift towards making cruises a key part of family vacations and long-term holiday planning.

Cruise bookings are particularly popular across key global hubs, with Singapore ranking top in international cruise destinations, followed closely by Port Klang, Barcelona, Jakarta and Tokyo at fifth spot.

High Demand for Disney Adventure Cruise Reflected in Trip.com’s Growing Waitlist

The upcoming launch of the Disney Adventure – set to sail from Singapore in December 2025 – has also generated significant interest, reflecting the strong demand for family-friendly cruising options. This will be the first Disney ship to homeport in Asia, offering three- and four-night voyages with immersive Disney, Pixar, and Marvel experiences. So far, nearly 10,000 travellers have signed up on Trip.com’s exclusive waitlist for this cruise. Bookings are set to open on 10 December 2024.

(Source: Trip.com)