Air India and SQ extend codeshare scope

NEW DELHI, 25 October 2024: Air India and Singapore Airlines have expanded their codeshare agreement significantly, adding 11 Indian cities and another 40 international destinations to their network.

This marks the first extensive build-up of codeshare arrangements between the airlines since 2010, offering customers enhanced travel options between Singapore and India and beyond.

Photo credit: Air India. Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal (left) and Singapore Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Lee Lik Hsin (right) signing the codeshare expansion agreement in Delhi, India.

From 27 October 2024, Air India and SIA will codeshare on each other’s flights between Singapore and the Indian cities of Bengaluru and Chennai, increasing their weekly scheduled codeshare services between the countries to 56 from 14.

SIA will codeshare on Air India’s domestic flights between Delhi and Amritsar, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Lucknow, and Varanasi, between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Goa, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram, as well as between Kolkata and Guwahati.

Air India customers can access 29 destinations across SIA’s network. These are Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney (Australia), Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei), Phnom Penh and Siem Reap (Cambodia), Denpasar, Jakarta, Medan, and Surabaya (Indonesia), Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Tokyo-Haneda, and Tokyo-Narita (Japan), Busan and Seoul (South Korea), Kuala Lumpur and Penang (Malaysia), Auckland (New Zealand), Cebu and Manila (the Philippines), as well as Danang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam). This includes existing codeshare arrangements to Kuala Lumpur.

SIA customers will also be able to connect to Air India’s international services from Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai to 12 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. These are Copenhagen (Denmark), Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany), Milan (Italy), Nairobi (Kenya), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Jeddah and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), as well as Birmingham, London-Gatwick, and London-Heathrow (UK).

Both airlines plan to include other destinations in the codeshare arrangements. Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare flights will be progressively made available for sale through the airlines’ respective booking channels.

Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said: “This is a continuation of our effort to offer our guests more choice and an extended global network. Air India and Singapore Airlines have been longtime partners. With this expanded scope of our codeshare agreement, we are excited to offer our guests greater connectivity to destinations across Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Australasia. We also look forward to welcoming Singapore Airlines customers on board our flights within India and westward to multiple points across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East via our hubs in India.”

Singapore Airlines, Chief Commercial Officer Lee Lik Hsin added: “This expansion of Singapore Airlines’ codeshare arrangements with Air India demonstrates our commitment to meeting the high demand for air travel between India and Singapore and beyond, and contributing to the growth of both aviation markets. Adding Air India’s domestic network to our codeshare arrangements will also offer our customers enhanced connectivity and convenience in India’s key market for the SIA Group.”