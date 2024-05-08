Qatar launches credit cards in the US

DOHA, 9 May 2024: Qatar Airways Privilege Club loyalty programme inks a partnership with Cardless Inc, a San Francisco-based leader in financial technology, to redefine travel rewards on everyday spending for its members in the US with the launch of the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Credit Cards.

Powered by Visa, these credit cards are now available for members to apply for and mark the debut of Qatar Airways Privilege Club in the US credit card space. Cardholders can collect Avios – the rewards currency of Qatar Airways Privilege Club – on their everyday purchases and enjoy many exciting benefits.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Infinite Credit Card, which has an annual fee of USD499, has a matte metal design and offers industry-leading rewards. For every USD1 spent with this credit card, cardholders will earn five Avios on Qatar Airways, three Avios on restaurant spending and one Avios on all other spends. Cardholders can also benefit from 24/7 concierge assistance, airport benefits, special upgrades at Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection properties, travel coverage, built-in purchase protection and much more. With only a select few Visa Infinite cards available within the US, Qatar Airways Privilege Club is the first international airline loyalty programme to offer a Visa Infinite credit card in the US market.

With an annual fee of USD99, Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Signature Credit Card offers exclusive benefits along with generous rewards. Members will earn four Avios on Qatar Airways spends, two Avios on restaurant spends, and one Avios on all other spends of every US$1 with this credit card.

Both credit cards offer bonus and tier fast-track with Qatar Airways Privilege Club. With the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Infinite Credit Card, cardholders can collect up to 50,000 Avios and 150 Qpoints as a sign-up bonus with minimum spend and a fast-track to Gold tier with Privilege Club.

With the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Signature Credit Card, members can collect up to 40,000 bonus Avios with minimum spend and a fast-track to Silver tier with Privilege Club. Cardholders will enjoy enhanced privileges, including tier bonus, complimentary lounge access, extra baggage allowance, priority stand-by, priority check-in, priority boarding, and complimentary ‘meet and assist’ service from Al Maha Services when travelling through Hamad International Airport in Doha.