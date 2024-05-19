BANGKOK, 20 May 2024: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, a leading hotel and property development group headquartered in Thailand, celebrates 75 years of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality by introducing ‘The Art of Travel’ campaign.

The special features exclusive offers at selected Dusit properties across Thailand, Japan, the Maldives, China, and beyond, supported by a social media contest offering free stays plus pocket money at any Dusit hotel and resort worldwide.

The first offer of the campaign — Delight in Your Getaway — includes up to 10% discount on room rates and up to 30% complimentary hotel credit to spend on dining and spa treatments. The offer is available on direct bookings via dusit.com only from now until 10 June 2024 and for stay dates until 10 July 2024. Rates start from only THB1,290 per night.

Members of Dusit’s guest recognition programme, Dusit Gold, enjoy additional privileges when booking the offer, including an extra 10 per cent off their stay, Dusit Instant Delight rewards, and other exclusive benefits. Enrolment to the programme is free via dusit.com/gold.

In addition to the special offer, Dusit has launched an interactive contest on Instagram called Which Escape Awaits? This invites participants to use Dusit’s exclusive AR filters and create a public Reel sharing their dream Dusit property and why they want to visit.

Entry also requires including #DusitEscape and @Dusit.Hotels within the caption. Seventeen winners will be chosen, with the grand prize offering a five-night stay at any Dusit hotel or resort worldwide and USD1,500 in spending money. The contest runs until 15 July 2024, and winners will be announced on 30 July.

Drawing on 75 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Dusit traces its origins back to 1948, when Founder and Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui began working on her first hotel, the Princess, which opened on Bangkok’s Charoenkrung Road in 1949.

Dusit’s portfolio now includes 299 properties operating across 18 countries, including 56 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 243 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in September 2018. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline.

Further special offers under The Art of Travel will be introduced throughout the year. For more information, visit dusit.com/hotel-deals.

More details about the ‘Which Escape Awaits?’ social media contest are available at dusit.com/giveaway.