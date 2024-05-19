KUCHING, 20 May 2024: The Sarawak Tourism Board has inked a new partnership with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) to strengthen cooperation and jointly promote sustainable tourism and resilience efforts in Sarawak.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by STB CEO, Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, and PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid in the presence of STB Chairman YB Dato Dennis Ngau and PATA Chair, Peter Semone during last week’s PATA Annual Summit in Macao, China.

From Left to Right, Peter Semone, Chair, PATA; Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO, PATA; Puan Sharzede Datu Hj. Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer, Sarawak Tourism Board; and YB Dato Dennis Ngau, Chairman, Sarawak Tourism Board.

“We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Board and look forward to the numerous activities we have planned over the next four years. PATA and STB have cultivated a strong relationship over the years, which heightens our excitement for this opportunity to collaborate closely on initiatives aimed at positioning Sarawak as a leading and exemplary destination in terms of sustainability,” said Noor.

The Mou calls for STB and PATA to launch jointly tourism resilience and sustainable tourism practices, introduce carbon offset projects in Sarawak, engage in joint advocacy and policy development activities, jointly organise events, and collaborate on green hospitality, urban sustainability and biodiversity conservation initiatives.

Sharzede commented: “We believe tourism is a catalyst for economic growth, cultural exchange, and social cohesion. Sarawak Tourism is proud to collaborate with PATA on initiatives that not only enhance tourism resilience and sustainability but also position Sarawak as the Gateway to Borneo. Through joint efforts in carbon offset projects, advocacy, and biodiversity conservation, we aim to showcase Sarawak’s rich natural heritage while leading the way in responsible tourism practices.”

The first activity outlined in the MoU is the Tourism Destination Resilience (TDR) capacity-building programme, scheduled to take place in Kuching from 20 to 21 May. This programme will offer tourism officials training modules focusing on risk assessment and management, crisis communications, adaptive capacity improvement, and diversification strategies.

From 23 to 24 May, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector will join a workshop on financial and digital skills, aiming to empower them with greater financial literacy and leverage digitalisation to enhance competitiveness.

Following the TDR Programme, PATA and STB will engage in activities, including workshops focused on ecotourism and community-based tourism development, waste management, and reduction, and the implementation of sustainability certifications and carbon neutrality activities.

Throughout the partnership, the MoU emphasises the importance of continuous monitoring, evaluation and adjustment to ensure the success of sustainable tourism initiatives in Sarawak.

For more information on Sarawak visit www.sarawaktourism.com

(SOURCE: STB and PATA)