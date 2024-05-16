LANGKAWI, Malaysia, 17 May 2024: Langkawi Island extended a warm welcome to the luxury cruise ship, The World, Residences at Sea, which made its inaugural docking at the island’s cruise terminal on 15 May.

This highly anticipated visit marks a significant milestone. The World Residences at Sea becomes the 32nd cruise ship to visit Langkawi’s waters, contributing to the island’s growing reputation as a premier luxury travel destination.

Photo credit: LADA. The World, Residence at Sea.

Langkawi stepped up for the occasion by hosting a welcoming ceremony to commemorate the special occasion.

In 2023, Langkawi experienced a remarkable resurgence in tourism, as the resort island witnessed a substantial increase in visitors flocking to its shores. Enhanced connectivity, including improved air and ferry services, has made Langkawi more accessible. Three ports facilitate travel: Telaga Terminal at Telaga Harbour Marina, Pantai Kok, Kuah Jetty, and Langkawi Cruise Terminal, which caters to superyachts and large cruise ships.

Langkawi saw a significant rise in visitors aboard cruise ships visiting the island in 2023. The total number of cruise visitors reached 31,456, with December contributing 21,727 visitors and November 6,969, delivering a substantial increase compared to 3,261 cruise visitors in 2022.

The Langkawi Cruise Terminal, recognised for hosting major cruise lines, serves as a gateway to Langkawi’s wonders. While public transport options remain limited, five-star hotels extend chauffeur services to their guests, ensuring seamless transitions from ship to shoreline resorts.

The World is renowned for its super luxury experience, focusing on lifestyle, community and adventure integrated into one luxurious voyage. In its website publicity, it is branded as “the largest privately owned residential mega yacht on Earth.”

On arrival at the cruise terminal, residents aboard The World awakened to breathtaking views of Langkawi’s 99 magical islands and its UNESCO Global Geopark.

Since its maiden voyage in 2002, The World has redefined luxury travel with its continuous worldwide itinerary, spanning over 1,000 ports of call in more than 120 countries.

With 165 residences onboard offering spacious living and facilities, the ship features a spa, fitness centre, and multiple dining options.

The World is also visiting Singapore for a four-day stay as part of its Asian journey, which features ports of call in India, Myanmar, and Malaysia. After Singapore, The World will set sail for Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

The World’s visit to Langkawi reaffirms the island’s status as a must-visit destination for luxury travellers. Langkawi’s allure extends beyond luxury; it boasts ultra-cheap duty-free shopping, fascinating legends, and captivating natural wonders. From eagle viewpoints to pristine beaches, every stop promises a unique experience, whether indulging in local cuisine or seeking familiar comforts.

Langkawi cultural welcome for the inaugural The World visit.

