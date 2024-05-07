DUBAI, 8 May 2024: Following a successful MATTA Fair Sabah held in Kota Kinabalu during the last week of April, the Discover Sabah team is attending the Arabian Travel Market this week at Dubai’s iconic World Trade Centre.

The Discover Sabah, North Borneo, promotional team, part of the Malaysia Pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market, presents the theme, “Your tropical dream of idyllic islands and beaches becomes a reality.”

Just a week ago, The Star newspaper reported that Sabah’s tourism leaders attended the MATTA Fair Sabah, where they announced the state was on track to attract 2.8 million tourists in 2024.

Held at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from 26 April 2024 until 28 April 2024 tourism, the Star online newspaper quoted the State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew saying promotions had successfully garnered a fifth (560,000) of the 2024 target and MYR1.2 billion in revenue during January to February 2024.

“Sabah has set a target of welcoming 2.8 million visitors for 2024… Our ultimate goal is not just about numbers, but about fostering community-based tourism that respects and benefits our local communities”. Community-based tourism featured high on the sales agenda for Team Sabah at the ATM.

Here are some of the top beaches in Sabah

Tanjung Aru Beach: Located near Kota Kinabalu, this is a popular beach for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying the sunset. It’s also a great place to people-watch and soak up the local atmosphere.

Tun Sakaran Marine Park: This remote island chain is home to some of the most pristine beaches in Sabah. The crystal-clear waters are perfect for snorkelling and diving, as well as the incredible marine life.

Layang-Layang Beach: This tiny island is a haven for divers and snorkelers. The coral reefs here are some of the most spectacular in the world, and the underwater visibility is amazing. However, be prepared for a hefty price tag, as this is a high-end resort destination.

Kelambu Beach: Located in Kudat, at the northern tip of Borneo, this beach is known for its white sand and clear waters. It’s a great place to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.

Manukan Island, Sapi Island, and Mamutik Island: These three islands are part of Tunku Abdul Rahman Park, a group of islands just off the coast of Kota Kinabalu. They’re all popular for swimming, sunbathing, snorkelling, and diving. Manukan Island is the largest and most developed of the three, Sapi Island is known for its sandbar, and Mamutik Island is the smallest and quietest.

These are just a few of the many beautiful beaches in Sabah. With its long coastline and diverse marine life, Sabah is a great place to relax and enjoy the beach.

For more information, visit www.sabahtourism.com