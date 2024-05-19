Cambodia Angkor returns to three cities

PHNOM PENH, 20 May 2024: Cambodia Angkor Air opened reservations last week for a new direct service to India, scheduled to take off on 16 June, the airline announced on its ‘socials last week’.

It’s just one of three new services in the pipeline. The others are flights from its home base in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to Nanning in southern China, launched on 1 May, and Danang in central Vietnam, which will start in July.

Cambodia Angkor Air plans to resume flights to all destinations it served in 2019, pre-Covid pandemic, with Chinese cities a priority.

Flights to India will operate between Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital, and Delhi, India, four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday using an 181-seat Airbus A320. The service was initially scheduled to start in October 2023, but the launch was postponed at least twice since the initial announcement.

Flight K6760 will depart from Phnom Penh (PNH) at 1645 and arrive in Delhi (DEL) at 1950.

Flight K6761 will depart Delhi at 2050 and arrive in Phnom Penh at 0250 plus a day.

Flight time is four hours and 45 minutes.

Cambodia Angkor Air will be the sole airline offering direct flights between Phnom Penh and Delhi, India, with an introductory fare of around USD350 roundtrip. Air India served the direct route to Phnom Penh until 2020.

The airline also announced on social channels that four weekly flights, using an A320 resumed earlier this month from Phnom Penh to Nanning in China. Flights are scheduled on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The schedule closes on 26 October 2024.

Flight schedule Phnom Penh – Nanning

Flight time is one hour and 55 minutes.

Cambodia Angkor Air will introduce a new service from Phnom Penh to Danang on 11 July. The twice-weekly service will operate on Thursday and Sunday using an A320 until 26 October 2024.

Flight K6846 will depart Phnom Penh (PNH) at 1020 and arrive in Danang (DAD) at 1135.

Flight K6847 will depart Danang (DAD) at 1225 and arrive in Phnom Penh (PNH) at 1340.

Flight time is one hour and 15 minutes.