Traveloka boosts travel on Cebu Pacific

BANGKOK, 20 May 2024: Traveloka, A leading travel platform in Southeast Asia, has announced a strategic partnership with Filipino low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) to attract more Thai and Southeast Asian tourists to visit the Philippines.

It introduces an application interface allowing inbound travellers to explore CEB flights through the travel app.

(Left) Xander Lao, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cebu Pacific and (Right) Iko Putera, CEO of Transport Traveloka, during the partnership signing at the Cebu Pacific office.

Aligned with Traveloka’s commitment to helping the tourism industry in Southeast Asia recover from the pandemic, this initiative is expected to positively contribute to the growth of Philippine tourism by making it easier for Thai and Southeast Asian tourists to explore the country’s exciting destinations.

The Philippines’s tourism sector continues to perform strongly year after year. The Philippine Department of Tourism recorded more than 5.4 foreign travellers visiting the country in 2023, and targets 7.7 million foreign travellers in 2024.

Meanwhile, Traveloka also recorded a 2.5-fold increase in searches to the top five airports in the Philippines in 2024 compared to last year. The five most popular destinations in the Philippines on the Traveloka platform include Manila, Laguindingan, Cebu, Davao, Boracay, and Palawan.

Traveloka, CEO of Transport Iko Putera said: “Our partnership with Cebu Pacific, one of the premier and most affordable airlines for the Philippines, will provide diverse possibilities for travellers and spearhead innovation to deliver optimal solutions for customers. We will also contribute to growth within the tourism industry in the Philippines and the wider region.”

Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Traveloka to support the local tourism industry and make travelling to the Philippines easier.”

Traveloka also noted a significant surge, a fivefold increase compared to the previous year, in the number of travellers from Southeast Asian countries who booked Cebu Pacific flights through its platform. Apart from domestic tourists, travellers from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia are among the top six nationalities travelling to the Philippines based on Cebu Pacific flight data.