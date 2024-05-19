A sailing ovation for Singapore

SINGAPORE, 20 May 2024: Royal Caribbean International’s Ovation of the Seas will homeport in Singapore for six months from October 2025 to March 2026, one of the longest homeporting seasons in the region.

The Quantum Class ship will schedule cruises for three to eight days, visiting popular holiday destinations in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Bookings for the cruises opened at the weekend on Royal Caribbean’s website for Ovation of the Sea 2025/2026 cruises from Singapore as well as through partner travel agencies in Southeast Asia.

Photo credit: RCI. Ovation of the Seas at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore.

Three- and four-night cruises will focus on the sights and sounds of Southeast Asia, such as visiting George Town in Penang, Malaysia, and the beaches of Phuket, Thailand.

Longer five-night cruises will feature a night in Phuket to explore the ever-popular night markets, while an eight-night cruise will explore the attractions of Bali and Lombok, Indonesia, from the ship’s homeport, Singapore, the gateway to Southeast Asia’s iconic destinations.

Ovation of the Seas, a Quantum Class ship, offers a plethora of attractions for families and adventure enthusiasts. From the deck-defying North Star — a 360-degree glass observation capsule with views 300 feet above sea level — to the signature RipCord by iFly skydiving experience, the ship is a haven for thrill-seekers. Other exciting features include the FlowRider surf simulator, a rock climbing wall, bumper cars, a full-size sports court, roller-skating, and more at SeaPlex – the largest indoor activity complex at sea.

Holidaymakers can enjoy 20 dining options offering a variety of cuisines from laidback bites at SeaPlex Dog House and Sorrento’s Pizza to signature favourites like Wonderland’s imaginative cuisine, sushi and sashimi at Izumi, and casual seafood at Fish & Ships. As the sun sets, the ship’s decks come alive with entertainment at venues like the transformational Two70, which features shows that weave aerialists and robots into showstopping performances.

For the Singapore homeport season starting October 2025 through March 2026, bookings are open with early bird promotions at the Hwajing Travel & Tours website. Cruise prices start at MYR1,188 per person.

Itineraries

3-Night Penang Cruise：

2025: Oct 20, 27 | Nov 3, 10, 17, 24, 27 | Dec 8, 15, 18, 21

2026: Jan 5, 16, 19, 26 | Feb 2, 9, 12, 15 | Mar 3, 6, 9

4-Night Penang & Phuket Cruise：

2025: Oct 23, 30 | Nov 6, 13, 20, 30 | Dec 4, 11, 24

2026: Jan 8, 12, 22, 29 | Feb 5, 23, 27 | Mar 12.

5-Night Penang & Phuket Cruise (Overnight in Phuket)：

2026: Feb 18.

8-Night Bali Adventure Cruise:

2025: Dec 28.