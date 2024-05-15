CX peps up rewards when visiting Thailand

BANGKOK 16 May 2024: Overseas Cathay members travelling to Thailand can now convert between ONESIAM Coins and Asia Miles to enjoy even more rewards on the ground and in the air.

Members from selected countries can also enjoy points conversion from outside of Thailand. Previously available to members in Thailand only, the partnership was first launched by Cathay and Siam Piwat Group in August 2023.

The partnership with Siam Piwat spans four popular shopping malls in Thailand under the Siam Piwat Group: ICONSIAM, Siam Paragon, Siam Centre and Siam Discovery. Cathay members can enjoy:

Two-way points conversion

Exclusive mall benefits and ONESIAM SuperApp privileges, including discount codes and bonus points (until 31 July 2024 or for the first 10,000 redemptions)

Exclusive tourist privileges, including gift cards and special offers from more than 100 participating stores (until 31 July 2024).

In addition to shopping and dining at these malls, ONESIAM Members can convert their ONESIAM Coins to Asia Miles and use their miles for flights, hotel stays, and many more exciting lifestyle and travel rewards from Cathay’s extensive network of more than 800 partners worldwide.

Cathay Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia Dominic Perret said: “As a premium travel lifestyle brand, we are constantly looking for opportunities to enhance our offerings and add value to the lives of our Cathay members. This partnership will give them the convenience and flexibility of two-way points conversion that offers the best of both worlds – whether it is exclusive benefits tailored to them while in Bangkok or Cathay’s array of curated products and experiences which our members may access wherever they are in the world.”

In addition to its partnership with Siam Piwat Group, Cathay has tie-ups with other shopping partners worldwide. This allows members to enjoy local and cross-border use of Asia Miles through shopping, travelling, and various point conversion opportunities. These include partnerships with Mitsui Outlet Park in Taiwan, China, and Japan, Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Taichung in Taiwan, China, Shinsegae Duty-Free in South Korea, and The Bicester Collection in Europe and the Chinese Mainland.