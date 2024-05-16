Lao Air debuts a Pakse – Guangzhou flight

VIENTIANE, Laos, 17 May 2024: Lao Airlines will introduce a direct weekly service from Pakse in central Laos to Guangzhou in China effective 19 May, the airline announced on its Facebook post earlier this week.

The new route is scheduled to fly once a week on Sunday from Pakse to Guangzhou. The airline will deploy a 158-seat A320-200 on the route.

Flight QV888 departs Pakse at 2315 on Sunday and arrives in Guangzhou at 0205 plus a day.

Flight QV889 will depart from Guangzhou at 0305 on Monday and arrive in Pakse at 0405.

A Skyscanner check for fares and booking status came back negative – the same response from Google Flights and, surprisingly, even the airline’s booking website. However, the airline’s Facebook promotion pegs the starting one-way fare on the route at LAK2,888,000 (USD136), rising to around LAK3,000,000 (USD140) in June.

Pakse Airport (PKZ) is located next to the Mekong River and just a few 3km from Pakse town in southern Laos. The airport is served exclusively by Lao Airlines. There are 17 weekly flights between Pakse and Vientiane the Lao capital. There are three weekly flights to Luang Prabang, three weekly flights to Siem Reap in Cambodia and three weekly flights to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. Guangzhou, China, will be Pakse’s third international destination.