KUCHING, 17 May 2024: For the second year in a row, a delegation representing Sarawak is participating in this week’s IMEX Frankfurt in Germany, but this time, Sarawak took centre stage with an impressive brand new pavilion.

Sarawak strategically invested in a pavilion to showcase the state’s travel content, focusing on the lucrative MICE market (meetings, incentives conferences and exhibitions). The timing of IMEX Frankfurt, hosted from 14 to 16 May, following the Arabian Travel Market held in Dubai last week, demonstrates Sarawak’s continuous efforts to promote its travel experiences to international travellers.

Photo credit BESarawak. Launch of Sarawak’s FIRST pavilion at IMEX Frankfurt.

In 2023, IMEX Frankfurt hosted 3,883 event buyers from 94 countries and registered a visitor footfall of 11,764 visitors over the three-day trade show.

Investing in a pavilion at IMEX underscores the state’s commitment to attracting top-flight events to Sarawak and establishing it as a hub for meetings in Malaysia and Borneo Island.

Photo credit BESarawak. It’s the second day at IMEX and Cat City Holidays. is taking the lead on today’s afternoon group meeting from DACH MILUX (Europe). The Sarawak pavilion is buzzing.

The Ministry for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, led by Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, played a pivotal role in the promotion. He commented: “Exhibiting at IMEX Frankfurt amplifies the message that Sarawak is genuinely interested and engaged in impact-driven events. With the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 in motion, the Sarawak government actively seeks quality business events to contribute to economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

“To attract international conventions and exhibitions, as well as corporate meetings and incentives, Sarawak must be recognisable and identifiable worldwide. We are glad to be here again for the second year to explore new business opportunities with global players,” he noted.

The lineup of events specialists at the Sarawak Pavilion (Stand A200 IMEX Frankfurt)

1. Business Events Sarawak (Convention Bureau)

2. Borneo Adventure (Destination Management Company)

3. Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (Venue)

4. Cat City Holidays (Destination Management Company)

5. Hemisphere Hospitality (Hospitality and Tourism Services Provider)

6. Place Borneo (Professional Conference Organiser)

7. Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel (Hotel and Venue)

8. Pullman Kuching Hotel (Hotel and Venue)

9. Culinary Heritage & Arts Society Sarawak (F&B)

10. The Bibber’s Tale (F&B)

One of the pavilion’s showstoppers is the showcase of local products made in Sarawak by Sarawakians. BESarawak teamed up with 10 SMEs and NGOs to bring some of their best products to IMEX Frankfurt, where planners and visitors alike can understand why business events are always impactful in Sarawak. The image features Penan Women Project rattan bags and baskets, Bad Cat Borneo tuak, and The Rasa Family tuak.

For information on BESarawak visit https://businesseventssarawak.com/

For more information on destination Sarawak, visit www.sarawaktourism.com.

(Source: Sarawak Tourism Board and BESarawak)