Macau’s iconic Hotel Central hotel reopens

MACAU 2 May 2024: Following an investment of over HKD2 billion for acquisition and restoration, Lek Hang Group announced the soft opening of Hotel Central this week.

The hotel is located in the heart of Macau and adjacent to iconic attractions such as Ruins of St. Paul’s and The Senado Square.

Lek Hang Group’s century-old Hotel Central is a landmark of Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro and part of the neighbourhood of the famous tourist attractions, Ruínas de São Paulo and the Largo do Senado commenced its soft opening on 30 April on the eve of the May Day holiday,

The 114-room Hotel Central, famous for its Palace restaurant renowned for its traditional dim sum, has undergone a major restoration.

To celebrate the soft opening and welcome the May Day holiday week, the hotel offers a “Glory returns for 100 years” soft opening package priced at MOP788 per night for a two-night stay which includes complimentary breakfast for two at the Palace and complimentary mini-bar access during the stay. The package is bookable for stays until 30 June 30 on the hotel’s official website.

About Lek Hang Group

Established in 1991, Lek Hang Group has diversified into real estate, construction, hotel management, dining, mall operations, and advertising planning.