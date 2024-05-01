Hotel Indigo flag flies at the Forestias

BANGKOK, 2 May 2024: IHG Hotels & Resorts expands its Hotel Indigo brand in Thailand through an agreement with international property developer Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC).

The 274-room Hotel Indigo The Forestias Bangkok will open in 2026 at The Forestias, a new integrated 64-hectare mixed-used development on the eastern fringe of Bangkok, a 15-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The hotel will feature a café, lounge, and pool bar, a gym, a swimming pool, and over 6,500 sqm of meeting space for up to 400 people.

Rendering photo – Hotel Indigo The Forestias Bangkok Lobby.

Hotel Indigo The Forestias Bangkok will be located alongside residential and office space, retail, dining, and family entertainment options. The Forestias will also be home to another IHG property, Six Senses The Forestias, an 85-room hotel and a 27-residence development close to a five-hectare forest park.

Hotel Indigo is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle collection along with Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Vignette Collection.

Thailand continues to be a strong growth market for IHG, with 39 hotels across nine brands in the country and another 37 properties in the pipeline.