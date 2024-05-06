Kempinski takes shape on the Saigon River

SINGAPORE, 7 May 2024: Kempinski Hotels, Europe’s oldest luxury hotel company, is venturing into Vietnam with a waterfront property on the banks of the Saigon River.

The 100-room hotel is being developed in cooperation with Vietnamese property developer Ecopark Corporation, which owns other luxury hotels across Vietnam and has a portfolio of real estate projects that include residences, schools, retail and universities.

Photo credit: Kempinski. Saigon River site for a new luxury resort.

Situated in Dong Nai on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, Kempinski Saigon River is part of a broader 55-hectare development that includes residences, schools, a sports club, and retail areas along 700 metres of riverfront. The development is connected to Ho Chi Minh City via a 45-minute speedboat service.

Dong Nai is undergoing a major infrastructure expansion and improvement project to reduce travel times and foster economic growth. The project includes road and railway network improvements, waterways, and a new airport. Currently under construction, Long Thanh International Airport will be among the largest in the world when complete, with a capacity for up to 100 million passengers per year.