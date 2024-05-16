Minor recruits Accor veteran to head expansion

BANGKOK, 17 May 2024: Minor Hotels, a global hotel owner and operator, has named Puneet Dhawan Head of Asia as the group plans to expand in Asia and India.

Starting in July, Dhawan will assume the crucial role of overseeing the performance of all Minor Hotels properties in Asia. His appointment underscores Minor Hotels’ strategic focus on expanding its presence in Asia and India. He will collaborate closely with the Minor Hotels senior leadership team and report directly to Minor Hotels CEO Dillip Rajakarier.

Dhawan, a seasoned professional with a 30-year hospitality career spanning Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Most recently, he was Accor’s Senior Vice President of Operations – India & South Asia, leading the group’s business development, owner management, hotel operations and commercial team. Notably, he oversaw the opening of the first Raffles hotel in India. His 25-year tenure at Accor also included time as the group’s Vice President of Operations, Middle East, and several GM assignments. Dhawan’s journey in the hospitality industry began with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, where he held positions at its properties in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

In January, Minor Hotels unveiled its target to add more than 200 new openings to its global portfolio, with approximately half in Asia, by the end of 2026. More recently, the hotel group announced its plan to add 50 new openings in India within the next 10 years, including the debut of its luxury Anantara brand later this year in Jaipur.