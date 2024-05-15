SINGAPORE, 16 May 2024: Pandaw, a river cruise specialist in the Mekong Region and India, has added new dates for its popular Laos Mekong expedition to accommodate a spike in demand for river boat cruising.

Travellers keen to explore Laos and get close to communities living on the banks of the Mekong River can join a captivating 10-night journey along the serene waters of the Mekong River through the heart of Laos. With its pristine river valleys, fascinating local cultures, and abundance of wildlife, Laos is one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in Asia, with natural attractions and culture at the heart of the travel experience.

Discover the true hidden gems of Laos with Pandaw by exploring parts of the country completely inaccessible by other means of transport than the river. The memorable trip unfolds as you journey on Pandaw’s locally hand-built small vessels, which provide unparalleled elegance and comfort. Featuring 10 or 14 staterooms per ship, an expedition with Pandaw in Laos is an intimate and immersive experience.

Here are some reasons why booking a river cruise on the Mekong River in Laos is an amazing travel experience.

Unparalleled access: The Mekong carves through remote areas inaccessible by land. Your cruise lets you witness the untouched beauty of Laos, from verdant jungles to dramatic limestone cliffs, all while gliding comfortably on the water.

The Mekong carves through remote areas inaccessible by land. Your cruise lets you witness the untouched beauty of Laos, from verdant jungles to dramatic limestone cliffs, all while gliding comfortably on the water. Immerse yourself in Lao culture: Many cruises stop at riverside villages, offering a glimpse into the traditional Lao way of life. You can meet locals, witness their customs, and even visit vibrant floating markets where vendors sell their wares directly from boats.

Many cruises stop at riverside villages, offering a glimpse into the traditional Lao way of life. You can meet locals, witness their customs, and even visit vibrant floating markets where vendors sell their wares directly from boats. Relaxation and scenic wonder: Cruising provides a smooth journey to unwind and enjoy the breathtaking scenery. Imagine waking up to misty mornings on the river, spotting exotic birds in the lush foliage, or watching the vibrant sunset paint the sky.

Cruising provides a smooth journey to unwind and enjoy the breathtaking scenery. Imagine waking up to misty mornings on the river, spotting exotic birds in the lush foliage, or watching the vibrant sunset paint the sky. A convenient way to explore: Cruises take care of transportation, meals, and often even accommodation, allowing you to relax and focus on enjoying the sights and experiences. This eliminates the hassle of planning logistics and navigating unfamiliar territory.

Cruises take care of transportation, meals, and often even accommodation, allowing you to relax and focus on enjoying the sights and experiences. This eliminates the hassle of planning logistics and navigating unfamiliar territory. Unique cultural experiences: Many cruises offer special experiences, such as alms-giving ceremonies, visits to ancient temples like the Pak Ou Caves, or even lectures about the Mekong’s ecology and history.

Book your adventure in Laos with Pandaw today by visiting pandaw.com, or contacting the sales team at [email protected].

The Laos Mekong

VIENTIANE TO CHIANG KHONG

10 nights

FROM USD4,316 per person

More about the cruise