AirAsia flies to Ahmedabad

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 May 2024: AirAsia introduced flights from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Ahmedabad, India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, last week.

The new route, with four weekly flights using A320s, allows travellers to explore Ahmedabad’s rich cultural heritage and Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant city life at affordable prices.

The first flight departed Kuala Lumpur on 3 May.

Tourism Malaysia Deputy Director South Asia Unit En Solehuddin Ahmad said: “We wholeheartedly commend AirAsia for their continuous efforts in further expanding air connectivity between our two nations, now with 15 and counting direct routes from India. With this new route and AirAsia’s great value fares, more travellers can visit our beautiful country affordably, be it for leisure or business. This is also a much-welcomed initiative following the government’s recent announcement of visa-free entry for Indian nationals to Malaysia.”

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Paul Carroll added: “This marks a significant step in our ever-evolving journey to cement our foothold in India, one of our biggest and fastest-growing markets. We also hope that this connectivity will allow more travellers from India to explore the region beyond Malaysia thanks to our seamless Fly-Through options. We look forward to kickstarting more routes and creating more memorable travel experiences for our trusted guests.”

AirAsia now operates a network servicing 15 international routes directly between Malaysia and India with 78 flights weekly on short-haul airline AirAsia Malaysia (AK), from the cities of Trivandrum, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar (flights commence on 28 May 2024) as well as Kozhikode and Guwahati (flights commence on 1 Aug 2024).

Medium-haul affiliate AirAsia X Malaysia ( D7) also provides two direct routes between Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, and Amritsar, with eight weekly flights. The continued growth in AirAsia services to and from India ensures a comprehensive and seamless travel experience for guests across India and beyond, connecting them to over 130 destinations on the widest low-cost network in Asia.