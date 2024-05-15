Vietjet flies to Hiroshima

HO CHI MINH CITY, 16 May 2025: Vietnam’s low-cost airline, Vietjet, launched twice-weekly direct flights on the Hanoi – Hiroshima route effective 12 May.

The airline posted details of the new service on its Facebook page, confirming the Hanoi and Hiroshima service marks the eighth route between Vietnam and Japan.

Photo credit: Vietjet. The inaugural celebrations in Hiroshima.

Roundtrip flights using an A320 with 179 seats depart on Sunday and Thursday. It’s the only airline offering direct flights between the Vietnamese capital and Hiroshima. Flight time is four hours and 30 minutes.

Flight VJ952 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 0600 and arrives in Hiroshima (HIJ) at 1230.

Flight VJ953 departs Hiroshima (HIJ) at 1330 and arrives in Hanoi (HAN) at 1620.

Skyscanner quotes a roundtrip fare of USD249 for travel during May.

Hiroshima is home to UNESCO World Heritage sites including the serene Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and the mystical Itsukushima Shrine, with its iconic Torii gate floating over the Seto Sea.