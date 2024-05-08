Etihad launches free Abu Dhabi stopovers

ABU DHABI, 9 May 2024: Etihad Airways and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) launched a free Abu Dhabi Stopover stay promotion on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market this week.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s Director General for Tourism, His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, and Etihad’s CEO Antonoaldo Neves signed a Memorandum of Understanding to mark the campaign’s official launch at the airline’s ATM pavilion.

The Abu Dhabi Stopover, exclusive to Etihad Airways, invites guests flying through Abu Dhabi to turn their free stopover hotel stay into a holiday.

When booking flights with Etihad, travellers can add a stopover and select a complimentary hotel as part of the online booking process. Guests can choose a free stay for one or two nights in a range of premier hotels across the city. Stopover packages are only available when booking directly on the airline’s website.

Experience Abu Dhabi

The UAE capital boasts diverse landscapes, from the towering dunes home to desert safari adventures or the soft-sand, turtle-nesting beaches of Saadiyat Island.

Travellers seeking culture can check out the city’s architectural highlights, including the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi with its unique landmark dome designed by Jean Nouvel, and the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace.

Families can head to Yas Island to enjoy fun rides at theme parks such as Ferrari World, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Waterworld.

Yas Island is also home to Yas Marina Circuit, host of the famous Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and the racetrack is open to visitors for walking, running and cycling, as well as go-karting most of the year.

Etihad’s boarding pass also doubles as the Abu Dhabi pass, which offers discounts at many of the city’s leading attractions and dining experiences.

Interline deals

Leading up to the ATM from 6 to 9 May, Etihad Airways announced it had signed reciprocal interline agreements with five new airline partners: Kam Air in Afghanistan, SKY Express in Greece, Rex Airlines in Australia, Jeju Air in Korea, and Myanmar Airways International.

The interline agreements give customers of all airlines involved enhanced connectivity to destinations across each other’s networks, enabling guests to book their entire journey on a single ticket and have their baggage checked through seamlessly to their end destination.