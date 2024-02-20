Maharashtra outlines tourism plans

MUMBAI, India, 21 February 2024: Maharashtra state in India released details of an ambitious plan to boost travel and trade last week to unlock tourism potential through infrastructure, hospitality, and technology investments.

With its diverse landscapes, vibrant cities, and rich heritage, Maharashtra has long been a sought-after destination for travellers and explorers. The state boasts iconic landmarks and is home to the bustling metropolis of Mumbai.

The state’s Department of Tourism intends to position the state as a must-visit destination for tourists worldwide, according to Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra Girish Mahajan, who launched an

AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot on Monday that provides an informative way to explore the state’s rich cultural heritage and diverse attractions.

Making it easier for visitors to plan their trip in advance, the minister said it would unlock “seamless connectivity and assist travellers to explore our diverse landscapes.”

The App presents varied accommodation options, from luxury resorts to cosy homestays, streamlines services and provides leads and booking opportunities to explore cultural and heritage attractions.

“Our journey isn’t just economic – it’s about showcasing Maharashtra’s soul to the world, fostering understanding and appreciation. Let’s unite the government, private sector, communities, and citizens to craft a vibrant, sustainable tourism legacy for generations.”

Maharashtra’s government’s tourism secretary, Jayshree Bhoj, noted: “As we stride towards 2024-2025 with aspirations of UNESCO recognition for 11 forts, we affirm our commitment to diligently craft policies, amplify promotions and nurture diverse experiences in collaboration with stakeholders and private players championing niche tourism.”

Maharashtra aims to empower women entrepreneurs in tourism. Under this initiative, the Department of Tourism plans to register 10 women-owned and operated businesses in each district, spanning various sectors such as homestays, hotels/restaurants, and travel agencies. This policy is designed to foster entrepreneurship and economic empowerment among women in the tourism industry across Maharashtra.

The proposed tourism policy offers significant revenue and job opportunities, generating over 5 million jobs. To maximise tourist footfall and spending, the department will focus on strategic initiatives such as rebranding hidden gems, promoting local festivals, and streamlining policies.

“Through innovation and collaboration, we aim to unlock Maharashtra’s tourism potential, driving economic prosperity for all stakeholders,” said Bhoj. “The state can unlock new avenues for visitor engagement by leveraging niche sectors like agri-tourism, wellness, and adventure tourism.”

Maharashtra Tourism’s ambitious plan to boost travel and trade opportunities aligns with the state government’s vision to position Maharashtra as a global hub for tourism and commerce.