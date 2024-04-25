MIRI Sarawak, 26 April 2024: Sarawak Tourism Board enters a new chapter this week after reopening its Visitor Information Centre in Miri.

The entire complex was officially unveiled to the public on Wednesday. Its upgrade signifies a new look and purpose for visitors and the Miri community.

Sarawak Deputy Minister for Tourism YB Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew officiated at the reopening ceremony featuring a symbolic flower planting and cultural performances.

Restoration of the gardens aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11, which focuses on Sustainable Cities and Communities. It highlights the creation of green public spaces while improving urban planning and management in an inclusive manner, which further contributes to the Sarawak Tourism Board’s (STB) commitment and efforts in advocating responsible tourism and sustainability.

Deputy Minister Sebastian shared: “The inauguration of the enhanced Visitor Information Centre (VIC) in Miri is a special occasion as it not only unveils a revitalised look and purpose for this space but also underscores our commitment to ensuring that visitors have access to information, recognising it as the invaluable currency of travel.

“The establishment of the Visitors Information Centre (VIC) in Miri was a vital necessity, recognising its fundamental role in driving tourism for Sarawak, serving as a vital hub for information and guidance for enriching experiences and reinforcing Sarawak’s appeal as a premier destination.”

STB Chairman YB Dato Dennis Ngau added: “Today marks a milestone for Miri as we unveil the freshly upgraded Visitors Information Centre (VIC) in Miri, embarking on a journey to create unforgettable moments for our visitors.”

“The transformed Visitors Information Centre (VIC) in Miri provides information and actively engages stakeholders, facilitating discussions and exchanges on various tourism matters. These efforts help emphasise Miri’s significance as one of Sarawak’s primary entry points, contributing to its positioning as the Gateway to Borneo,” Dennis concluded.

As Miri remains the gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage Mulu National Park, the purpose of the VIC caters to the increasing number of tourists visiting the Miri division. The upgraded centre aims to create a vibrant space for visitors and the local community, welcoming various events and activities.

For the last 27 years, VIC Miri has served the increasing number of tourists visiting Miri division as Miri is the gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage, the Gunong Mulu National Park.

The garden surrounding the revamped VIC Miri adds vibrancy not just for the visitors but also the local community.

Central to the park’s identity is its representation of Miri’s diverse and multiracial communities. The space is now open for community activities, including music and heritage showcases.

A standout addition to the area is the magnificent Sape Sculpture, standing tall at 3.2 meters. This new landmark adds character to the garden and the city of Miri itself, becoming the one and only Sape structure in the entire city.

For more information, visit: www.sarawaktourism.com.

(SOURCE: Sarawak Tourism Board)