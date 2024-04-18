Tourist taxes in Europe on the rise

SINGAPORE, 18 April 2024: Holidaymakers have been warned their trips abroad will cost more this year as countries across Europe look set to increase tourist taxes.

Travel insurance experts at Quotezone.co.uk have researched the tourist fees for Europe’s most popular countries.

Many countries have raised their fees for tourists this year, with visitors to Paris paying up to €14.95 a night and a 5% charge on room fees in Berlin.

Venice has introduced a trial for visitors to pay a €5 entry fee to the city during daytime hours, including additional costs for anyone staying in the city overnight.

Manchester has introduced a tourist tax of £1 per night for visitors, successfully funding street maintenance.

Tourists are being encouraged to recognise and budget for additional costs ahead of their spring and summer trips to make sure there are no surprises when it’s time to pay credit card charges.

Travel insurance expert at Quotezone.co.uk, Tiffany Mealiff said: “The new and increasing tourist fees across Europe allow cities to fund measures to attract more holidaymakers, support the local infrastructure and businesses and prevent damage from overtourism.

“If you’re taking a trip to any city in Europe this year, you must be aware of the potential additional costs to your holiday – which are often not obvious beforehand and normally due for payment when you check out of your accommodation. Tourism taxes range anywhere between less than EUR1 and almost EUR15 and can be charged per person per night.

“Many fees are based on the hotel rating or the type of accommodation, and charges vary from city to city depending on whether individuals are charged each night or for the whole trip.

“A recent Quotezone survey showed that 45% of respondents don’t plan for hidden or additional expenses on holiday, so it’s important to check before you travel to avoid surprises.”

Here are the tourist tax charges to watch out for in popular European destinations:

Venice

Tourists visiting Venice for the day must pay a EUR5 entry fee to enter the city between 0830 and 1600. The scheme is currently going through a trial period, but it is expected to come fully into force in 2025. Anyone staying overnight in Venice on holiday is charged a fee between EUR1 and 5 within the accommodation price.

Manchester

The UK city introduced a GBP1 per room, per night tourist tax across 73 hotels to fund improvement measures and attract more tourists. Within a year, the scheme raised over GBP2 million to pay for street cleaning and marketing campaigns.

Barcelona

A recent increase in the existing tourist fee means that visitors now pay EUR3.25 for those staying in official accommodation. This has risen from EUR2.75.

Lisbon

The Portuguese capital charges EUR2 for every night tourists stay, but this applies to a maximum of seven nights per person.

Athens

Tourist tax in Athens varies depending on the hotel category and the time of year. The Greek government introduced the Climate Crisis Resilience Fee, which charges tourists between EUR0.50 and 10 per room per night.

Dubrovnik

From April to September, visitors to Dubrovnik must pay EUR2.65 per person per night. The Croatian government has temporarily reduced this fee to EUR1.86 for the rest of this year.

Paris

The French government charges visitors a tourist tax depending on their accommodation type. The most expensive charge is EUR14.95 for stays in palaces. The lowest tax is EUR0.65 at one or two-star campsites per person per night. Those staying in a typical four-star hotel are charged around EUR8.

Prague

The tourist tax on visitors to Prague has increased from CZK21 to 50 each day (EUR0.82 to 1.97 based on current rates). The tax has been used to compensate for the costs associated with tourism and increase the city’s overall income.

Budapest

Tourists staying in Budapest are charged an additional 4% each night, based on the room’s price. Hungary only enforces a tourist fee in the capital city.

Berlin

Berlin has recently increased its city tax. Tourists must now pay 5% of the room price, excluding VAT and service fees.

(Source: Quotezone.co.uk)