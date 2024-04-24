SINGAPORE, 25 April 2024: Pandaw has been shortlisted for Best Excursions in Global Cruising at the 2024 Sailawaze Excellence Awards.

The judges were particularly impressed with the newly updated and unique 10-night Mekong itinerary sailing to the dolphin grounds of Kratie in Cambodia that features a sail across the mighty Tonle Sap Lake to dock in central Siem Reap in touring distance of the Angkor Historical Park.

Pandaw cruise fans can register and vote for Pandaw in the 2024 Sailawaze Excellence Awards and have a chance to win GBP2,000 from Sailawaze.

Vote for Pandaw https://sailawaze.com/uk/excellence-awards-voting/pandaw-expeditions/?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=sailawaze-award-eshot

To experience the new 10-night Mekong expedition and its award-winning excursions, book your stateroom for the 2025 sailings today whilst places remain. To book, visit pandaw.com, contact the sales team at [email protected]

Cruise deeper and further on the Mekong River

SAIGON TO SIEM REAP

10 nights

FROM USD4,800 PP

