Philippines named Sustainable Dive Destination 2024

MANILA, 26 April 2024: The Philippines’ participation in Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) Singapore, tagged Asia’s largest and longest-running dive expo, was a resounding success after a three-day business-to-consumer session that generated record sales leads.

TPB estimates participation generated PHP197,219,062.09 in combined negotiated sales leads and actual bookings, a more than 300% increase from last year’s negotiated sales leads.

In addition, the country was named the Sustainable Dive Destination of the Year in recognition of its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable practices in dive tourism.

“This recognition, alongside our long list of accolades celebrating the beauty of our nation, underscores our steadfast commitment to sustainable tourism practices,” said Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

“Participation in trade fairs like ADEX provides us a platform to promote the Philippines’ diverse tourism products and experiences. Moving forward, we will continue to work hand in hand with local communities and dive operators to ensure sustainable practices are followed so that our country’s treasures will still be enjoyed by future generations in the years to come.”

As the event’s official country partner for the third consecutive year, the Philippine pavilion utilised a 90-square-meter booth space to feature some of the country’s finest dive sites, such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan, the famed sardine run of Moalboal in Cebu, and the marine and natural park of Apo Reef in Mindoro.

The Philippine delegation, led by the TPB, was composed of 16 exhibitors from the dive industry, accommodation, and tour operators, including Lalaguna Villas Luxury Dive Resort and Spa, Thresher Shark Divers, Infiniti Liveaboard Inc., El Galleon Resort/Asia Divers, Scandi Divers, M.Y. Resolute, Kasai Village Dive Resort, Logon Fish Buddies Diveshop, Earth Explorers Travel and Tours, Aiyanar Beach and Dive Resort, Fun & Sun Dive & Travel, Boracay Adventures Travel N Tours/Fisheye Divers, Sea Explorers Philippines, Atmosphere Resorts & Spa, Bohol Beach Club, and Atlantis Dive Resorts and Liveaboards, who offered dive and liveaboard packages in the top and emerging dive destinations in the Philippines.

In a series of talks and panel discussions, Ram Yoro, a renowned underwater photographer, cave diving expert, Filipino scuba instructor, and author of Guide to Anilao, shared insights on the Best of Philippine diving to establish further and sustain the country’s reputation as one of the world’s best diving destinations.

Other Filipinos also represented the country on several panel stages, including renowned underwater photographers Bo Mancao and Alex Santos, as well as distinguished sustainability advocates Cat Trivino and Antoinette Taus.

The TPB has been participating in ADEX for over 10 years, which has ensured that Singapore remains one of the country’s top source markets.

ABOUT TPBAn attached agency of the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) exists to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination in strategic partnership with private and public stakeholders to deliver a unique high-value experience for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts, and investments to the country. For more information, visit www.tpb.gov.ph