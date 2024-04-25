Cherry blossom time in Macau

MACAU SAR, 26 April 2024: Galaxy Macau launched its Sakura Cultural Festival Thursday to entertain visitors to the integrated resort until 5 May at the property’s East Square.

Several exhibitors from various regions of Japan are featured alongside local businesses offering Japanese cuisine and beverages, Japan-themed booth games, traditional Japanese cultural performances and workshops.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Nishiumi Shigehiro, Deputy Consul-General, Consulate-General of Japan, and Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau, of Galaxy Entertainment Group, attended the opening ceremony of Galaxy Macau’s Sakura Cultural Festival.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Chief Operating Officer Kevin Kelley remarked in his speech: “Galaxy Macau will continue to support the SAR government in promoting the diversified development of Macau’s tourism industry through events like the Sakura Cultural Festival.

Restaurants under Galaxy Macau, such as Nagomi, Kyo Watami, Butao Ramen, Yoshimori Teppanyaki, and CHA BEI, will introduce authentic Japanese set menus and delicacies, allowing guests to immerse themselves in Japan’s pink cherry blossom season in Macau.

The Sakura Cultural Festival’s decorations transport guests to a spring in Japan, offering photo spots to capture cherry blossom memories.

A centrepiece attraction at the Sakura Cultural Festival is the sake vending machine, offering over 50 varieties of Japanese sake.

Over the Sakura Cultural Festival, guests can enjoy the Japanese yukata experience by presenting spending receipts in designated amounts.