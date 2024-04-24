BANGKOK, 25 April 2024: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has confirmed that its iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel will reopen on 27 September 2024.

It follows a stunning transformation as part of Dusit Central Park – a landmark mixed-use development opposite Lumpini Park in the heart of Bangkok – and it is beginning its celebrations early by launching a special reopening offer.

Starting 1 May 2024, eager guests can secure their bookings for the new Dusit Thani Bangkok exclusively on dusit.com. Early bookers will be rewarded with a nightly credit of USD75 (THB2,700 net) for dining and spa treatments and other enticing perks. Rates start at an attractive USD330++ per night (THB12,000++). This special offer can be booked until 31 October 2024 for stays between 27 September 2024 and 31 March 2025.

Promising to deliver a fresh interpretation of its predecessor’s illustrious heritage, the reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok is poised to offer a luxurious sanctuary for discerning travellers from around the globe.

Guests can expect unparalleled comfort in the 257 exquisitely crafted guestrooms, including elegant suites designed by the internationally acclaimed André Fu Studio. Starting at a spacious 50 sq m, each room boasts uninterrupted views of Lumpini Park through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows complemented by stylish seating nooks. The unique floorplan ensures every room offers this breathtaking vista.

Beyond the luxurious rooms, the reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok elevates the guest experience with several exciting offerings. This includes a unique urban wellness concept, curated dining experiences crafted by renowned chefs, and a chic multi-level rooftop bar created in collaboration with award-winning mixologists. The hotel boasts over 5,000 sq m of expansive banqueting and meeting facilities for meetings and events. This includes one of Bangkok’s largest grand ballrooms, featuring an impressive eight-metre ceiling and panoramic park views. Additionally, a diverse meeting space caters to intimate gatherings and large-scale events.

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok also remembers its roots. Its renowned predecessor’s signature golden spire, meticulously preserved, now adorns the new building. Precious artworks by renowned local artists and handcrafted teakwood décor from the original property also find a new home within the reimagined space, ensuring a seamless connection to the hotel’s rich legacy.

“We are thrilled to unveil the new Dusit Thani Bangkok and countdown to our opening this September,” said Adrian Rudin, Managing Director, Dusit Thani Bangkok. “This is not just a rebuild; it’s a rebirth. We’ve woven our rich legacy into the fabric of contemporary design and cutting-edge experiences, crafting a truly transformative destination that will delight longtime fans of the original property and discerning new generations of travellers alike. Our special reopening offer unlocks the door to being among the first to experience this reimagined icon, and we look forward to welcoming guests and exceeding their expectations with our signature blend of timeless elegance and modern luxury.”

Alongside the new Dusit Thani Bangkok, Dusit Central Park will also include ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and an 11,200 sq m Roof Park (all slated to open in 2025). To stay updated on the hotel’s debut, sign up for Dusit Gold through dusit.com/signup.

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes approximately 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit dusit.com

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.