Free tour to kill time in Shanghai airport

BANGKOK, 26 April 2024: Shanghai Express, a free layover city tour launched by Trip.com Group, shows travellers the top highlights of Shanghai before their next flight – all within a few hours.

International travellers stopping in Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) for over eight hours can join layover city tours – the first of their kind in Shanghai.

You don’t have to worry about researching where to go and how, as these tours take charge of everything: airport pick-up and send-off, attraction tickets, and e-sim cards. So, all you need to do is turn up.

The tours are available to international travellers eligible for China’s 72/144-hour visa-free transit facility and those holding a 24-hour temporary entry permit issued by the airport border inspection.

“As visa-free transit policies open up new avenues for international travellers to explore China, Trip.com Group unveils this innovative programme for those with just a short stopover,” said Trip.com Head of Marketing Han Feng

Exploring Shanghai between flights

Upon passing customs at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, travellers may head to the Trip.com Group currency exchange counter on Island A in the Departure Hall of Terminal 2 for in-person registration. A professional guide will be available at the counter one hour before the start of each tour to assist with the registration process. Registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Travellers will be able to choose from several tour timings. Each free tour accommodates a maximum of 10 travellers and lasts five to six hours, including transportation from and back to the airport.

The tours feature some of the top attractions on the AI-powered Trip.Best list for Shanghai based on user reviews and expert curation, leading visitors on a journey through the past, present, and future of the bustling metropolis.

Current itineraries include:

Shanghai Highlights City Tour (0900-1400): A tour of classic Shanghai highlights, including exploring traditional Chinese architecture in the Yu Garden and viewing Shanghai’s iconic and futuristic skyline at the Bund.

Strolling Under the Trees Citywalk Tour (1600-2200): This tour is for romantics and urban history lovers. It includes a city walk through the old villas and charming cafes along the beautiful Wukang Road, an immersive visit to the Yu Garden, and a stroll along the historic Bund.

Huangpu River Cruise Sightseeing Night Tour (1800-2300): A unique experience in the city that never sleeps – including the breathtaking night view of the Bund aboard the Huangpu River Cruise and a deep dive into the bustling Yu Garden at night.

Each tour, led by English-speaking guides, includes transportation, tickets, e-sim cards, and team insurance. If space permits, those seeking to travel light may store their luggage at the airport or on the shuttle bus.

Thailand is third on the list of top international departure countries transiting Shanghai Pudong Airport. Transit times vary between eight and 144 hours.

Currently, nationals from 54 countries are eligible for the 72/144-hour transit visa-free policies in 23 cities across mainland China. They can apply for visa-free transit at border inspection in designated city ports as long as they hold valid international travel documents and interline tickets to countries or regions with confirmed dates and seats.