Searching for the World’s top spas?

LONDON, 20 February 2024: New research from the UK-based SpaSeekers.com reveals the most popular spa destinations of 2024, with Romania cited as the top trending spa destination based on searches for spa trips, but spa destinations in China, Nepal, and Vietnam figured in the top 10 list.

As part of their annual Spa Trends Report 2024, online booking site SpaSeekers.com has revealed the top trending spa destinations in the world based on increases in Google search data. The results reveal the most up-and-coming destinations for spa holidays for the year ahead, which should certainly be considered in any holiday planning – with locations ranging from those with mineral and thermal springs to far-flung jungle paradise retreats.

Photo credit: SpaSeekers Spa Trends Report 2024.

According to the research, Romania is the top trending destination for 2024, with a 233% increase in searches for spa trips globally. Home to many thermal and mineral springs, the country will provide the perfect backdrop for a relaxing getaway. France follows in second place, with a 120% increase in searches. Qatar and Vietnam tie in third place (85% increase) for those looking for a more exotic destination, while China and Montenegro tie in fifth spot (84% increase).

In Asia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand are popular favourites, but more unusual destinations, such as China and Nepal, are gaining the attention of spa lovers.

Top 20 Trending Spa Destinations For 2024

1. Romania: +233% searches

Romania is predominantly known for its snow-covered mountains, green hills and forests, vineyards, and beautiful sandy beaches on the shores of the Black Sea, as opposed to its spas. Still, this landscape also lends itself perfectly to relaxing spa getaways. More than a third of Europe’s mineral and thermal springs are found in Romania.

2. France: +120% searches

The French Riviera is home to beautiful spas for the rich and famous. The Alps are also home to spas and saunas aplenty – perfect for unwinding after a long day of skiing. Alternatively, Vichy, the ‘Queen of Spas’ and the most prestigious French spa town, could be worth visiting for those looking to step back in time.

=3. Qatar: +85% searches

Qatar is home to many world-class facilities, and this is no different when it comes to spa breaks, with many high-end retreats to choose from, all designed to melt all your worries away. For those who enjoy trying out different treatments, the country’s vast range of spa facilities will provide plenty of opportunities to seek out new spa experiences.

=3. Vietnam: +85% searches

Also crowned Asia’s Top Spa Destination in 2023, Vietnam tops the list of Asian countries based on search interest for 2024. With beautiful beaches and tropical jungles, the exotic backdrops of Vietnam will allow spa-goers can expect to find many experiences on offer – from meditation to thermal springs and Vietnamese massages to herbal baths.

=5. China: +84% searches

Though countries such as Thailand and Vietnam may be the first to spring to mind when thinking of spa destinations in Asia, China also has an impressive array of wellness facilities. With many holistic traditions and ancient medicines ingrained in the country’s culture, these practices have fused with cutting-edge treatments and technologies to offer a unique treatment landscape.

=5. Montenegro: +84% searches

An up-and-coming destination in Europe, Montenegro offers beaches with healing properties -such as in Herceg Novi and Ulcinj. Igalo in Herceg Novi is a prominent health tourism destination as a result, with the Mud Beach at the Dr. Simo Milošević Institute being a popular destination, with the mud said to possess healing properties that can relieve symptoms of rheumatic diseases, joint and muscle issues and neurological diseases.

7. Canada: +83% searches

Canada’s beautiful landscapes are enough to make anyone feel relaxed, and a trip to this stunning country is sure to not disappoint. An ideal destination for wellness tourism, there are offerings for everyone – from outdoor activities to indulging in saunas tucked away in hidden bays.

8. Bulgaria: +82% searches

One of the most affordable destinations in Europe, Bulgaria offers a more purse-friendly option for those wanting a relaxing break. With over 700 hot springs, the country is also a popular destination for spas dating back to the Roman era.

9. Nepal: +69% searches

Often associated with yoga, Nepal and the Himalayas are closely tied to wellness and should be a destination that many lovers of self-care will have high on their travel bucket lists. Yoga retreats can be found here in abundance. Still, the country also has a history of Ayurvedic medicine, so Ayurvedic and hot stone massages, which can aid circulation and detoxify the body, are often found on offer too.

=10. Poland: +60% searches

With strong natural mineral sources, visitors to Poland for a spa trip should certainly look out for their acidic springs, sulphur springs, salt springs and thermal waters. They all bring different wellness benefits and are also enjoyable natural wonders to be admired.

=10. Tunisia: +60% searches

Another country with a long history of spas and bathing, again influenced by the Roman era, any fans of hammams are in for a treat in Tunisia. More recently, thalassotherapy has become another popular choice, with water and seaweed-based treatments designed to soothe and revitalise the skin and body.

To check out the original research visit: https://www.spaseekers.com/spa-insider/inspiration/spa-trends-2024/#locations