THAI to splurge on 45 Dreamliners

SINGAPORE, 22 February 2024: Thai Airways International confirmed Tuesday it has placed an order for 45 Boeing 787-9, the middle-size variant of the Dreamliner family, equipped with GEnx engines.

Negotiations on the order concluded last December, but the airline waited until the Singapore Airshow’s opening to officially announce the news.

Photo credit: PRNewswire. On Tuesday, Boeing and Thai Airways announced an order for 45 787 Dreamliners as the airline looks to modernise and grow its widebody fleet and international network.

The 45 new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will be delivered and introduced to THAI’s fleet over a 10-year timeframe, with deliveries set to begin in 2027. Ultimately, the order could extend to up to 80 aircraft based on further negotiations.

Following weeks of insider reports, THAI provided details saying it had secured flexibility to convert between aircraft within the Boeing Dreamliner family of aircraft models, providing the airline with adaptability and versatility to meet evolving market demands.

THAI has also secured a pathway to acquiring the Boeing 777X as part of this arrangement, potentially enhancing its fleet with superior range, capacity, and performance. The seamless interchangeability between Dreamliner models and B777X offers THAI strategic advantages to optimise routes, capacity, and operational efficiency.

“To achieve the company’s carbon neutral goals by 2050, the 45 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be equipped with (GE Aerospace) GEnx engines known for their cutting-edge technology and reduced environmental impact,” said THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri.

The GEnx engine family has more than 50 million flight hours since entry into service in 2011 and is the fastest-selling, high-thrust engine in GE history, with nearly 3,000 engines in service.