Thai Vietjet presents Family Power Pack

BANGKOK, 19 April 2024: Thai Vietjet is promoting its ‘Family Power Pack’ offer for travel on the airline’s domestic network and flights to Japan.

The family packs are available for purchase until 31 May 2024, with the travel period running from 1 June 2024 to 1 June 2027 (excludes travel on public holidays).

Thai Vietjet offers air pass options for travel within its domestic (excluding cross-country routes) and Japan network, valid for three years.

For domestic travel, there are four package options: Four flight passes priced at THB9,900, six for THB12,900, 12 for THB 23,900, and 24 for THB41,900.

There are two package options for flights to Japan: Four flight passes for THB44,000 and six for THB60,000.

Packs are on offer to travellers with a ‘ Fun Member’ account. Once you have that, you can redeem a prepaid air pass from the pack for a THB0 fare (excluding taxes, fees, and add-on services, with conditions applied) for either a round trip or one-way ticket.

The packs are valid for travel from 1 June, 2024, to 1 June, 2027 (excluding public holidays). Passengers can book a flight at least three hours before departure at www.vietjetair.com. ‘Family Power Packs can only be used to claim air tickets for passengers whose last names match the last name specified when purchasing.

‘Family Power Pack’ is valid for Thai Vietjet’s domestic flight network (except cross-country routes), comprising routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani, as well as Japan network, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Fukuoka and Chiang Mai to Osaka. The promotional packs can be purchased through the airline’s website, mobile app, and Facebook by clicking the “Booking” tab. Payment can be made with ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit/credit cards.