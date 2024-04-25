DUBAI, UAE 26 April 2024: On Thursday, 18 April, at around 1900, the first ball was bowled to start an international women’s cricket match between Ireland and Thailand at The Sevens Stadium.

It was the first match played at the stadium after it successfully reopened just two days after heavy rains caused major flooding across its pitches and high winds damaged other areas across its facilities.

Prioritising the resumption of sporting activities to support local communities, the team at the Sevens Stadium, along with their suppliers and partners, collectively joined hands a day after the rains to quickly restore and rehabilitate damaged areas at the venue. Cleaners, landscapers and other partners helped the Sevens Stadium teams clear waterlogged areas and debris and revive pitch lawns. The durability of structures across the stadium withstood high winds sustained minimal damage, and were quickly restored for public use.

The Sevens Stadium reopened, with most of the site able to accommodate cricket, rugby, football matches, and other sporting activities. Food and beverage venues were ready to welcome guests.

Over the next four days, the stadium hosted over 136 hours of training sessions and fixtures across eight sports pitches and cricket ovals. This is in addition to the Gulf Open Cup, an international youth football tournament, a corporate touch rugby tournament for 350 people, of which 85% of participants came from outside the UAE, multiple 11v11 football club matches, two international women’s cricket matches from four countries, senior men’s, women’s, boys and girls semi-final rugby fixtures, and regular local team cricket matches. Regular mini and youth rugby practice matches resumed on Saturday and Sunday, with over 2,500 people attending onsite.

Since reopening, over 5,500 people have entered the Stadium. Another 7,000 will attend community-based sports events this upcoming weekend, including the Youth Football League (YFL), Dubai Amateur Football League (DAFL), Japanese Football Club Dubai Blue matches and training, DASSA School Rugby Finals, Dubai Hurricanes and Exiles training, netball matches, and over 20 local T20 cricket matches.

The Sevens Stadium actively contributes to Dubai’s sports scene, hosting a dynamic community sports calendar at its various courts, fields and pitches, including cricket, football, rugby, netball, and other sports. The Stadium is a best-in-class choice for local and international events and teams looking for world-class facilities in Dubai and across the region.

