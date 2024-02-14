Marriott Hotel debuts in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Penang Malaysia, 15 February 2024: Marriott Hotels debuts its first hotel on Penang Island’s famous Gurney Drive that hugs the coast in the heart of George Town. Penang Marriott Hotel’s downtown seafront location presents visitors with breathtaking sea and city views in addition to its central location in George Town’s UNESCO World Heritage district.

“As one of Malaysia’s most lively leisure destinations and a hub for business travellers, Penang is an ideal destination to welcome a Marriott Hotel,” said Marriott International area vice president – Indonesia and Malaysia, Ramesh Jackson.

The 223-room property prioritises a healthy lifestyle with a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness centre, a steam room and an outdoor infinity swimming pool with a sun deck providing breathtaking views of the Gurney seafront.

Penang Marriott Hotel also features an M Club premium lounge for members of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme. At the same time, families have access to the Kids Club, providing supervised, age-appropriate activities for younger guests.

Other features include an all-day dining restaurant, a lounge bar, multi-entertainment spaces, a grand ballroom for meetings and parties, and five flexible function rooms.

The hotel group named Subash Basrur, the complex general manager for three properties: Penang Marriott Hotel, Marriott Executive Apartments Penang and Marriott Residences Penang.