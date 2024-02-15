STB suspends travel agency

SINGAPORE, 16 February 2024: Singapore-based Intersys Pte Ltd (travel agent licence number 03471) (Intersys) has been suspended from conducting travel agent activities with effect from 14 February 2024, according to a Singapore Tourism Board statement released on Thursday.

Quoting Singapore’s Travel Agents Act 1975, STB said it was informing the public that the suspension was the “result of the company’s failure to submit its annual business profile returns (ABPR) and audited statement of accounts (AA) within six months after the close of its financial year, and the corresponding failure to pay for the financial penalty in lieu of suspension or revocation that was imposed for the contravention.”

The suspension will remain in effect until Intersys has paid the financial penalty or for up to six months, whichever is earlier. During the suspension period, Intersys will be required to fulfil its existing customer obligations but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings.

Intersys Pte Ltd was registered in 2022 with offices at 124 Jurong East Street, Singapore, 600124, as an inbound and outbound travel agency offering air ticketing, tours and accommodation bookings.

STB says it “takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry”.

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, please visit the Travel Related Users’ System (“TRUST”) website: https://trust.stb.gov.sg. Travel agents may also email us at [email protected] for related licensing queries.