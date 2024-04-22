Book a place in Phuket’s marathon

PHUKET, 23 April 2024: The Laguna Phuket Marathon, presented by Supersports, is set to welcome over 10,000 runners and visitors from more than 40 countries to compete in Phuket, billed as Southeast Asia’s favourite destination marathon.

Held from 8 to 9 June 2024 at Laguna Phuket, the award-winning marathon is one of the longest-running international sports events on the holiday island, driving its resurgence as a world-class sports tourism destination.

“Since its first edition 18 years ago, the Laguna Phuket Marathon has appealed to Thai and international runners, and this year, we are seeing a surge in international interest, especially from Asia-Pacific countries,” said GAA Events Race Director Raimund Wellenhofer, who organises the event. “Our top five international participating countries for 2024 are Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.”

The picture-postcard course passes the stunning beaches of Nai Yang, Layan, and Bang Tao and also takes runners through local villages and lush tropical landscapes. The popular two-day format sees the 2km kids’ run, 5km, and 10km take place on the morning of Saturday, 8 June and the Half Marathon (21.0975km), Marathon Relay (42.195km), and Marathon (42.195km) on the morning of Sunday, 9 June.

Having set the highest organisational standards for 18 years, the Laguna Phuket Marathon is organised by GAA Events. It is an internationally certified and measured run course by World Athletics (WA) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and is also a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.