54th MATTA Fair spurs travel sales

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 April 2024: The recent MATTA Fair attracted more than 170,000 visitors and generated more than MYR230 million in sales over the three-day fair, the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) reported at the weekend.

In a post-event assessment of the 54th edition of the MATTA Fair held from 22 to 24 March 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur the national travel agency association said the fair covered a total of 39,000 sqm of exhibition space booked by 278 exhibitors which included 12 National Tourism Organizations (NTOs) and eight State Tourism Organizations (STOs) – an indication that the Malaysian tour and travel industry remains vibrant and is expected to grow.

Domestic sales turnover amounted to more than MYR 31 million, indicating massive growth potential in domestic tourism, which has seen significant growth post-Covid.

“We implemented a strategic plan to alleviate traffic congestion, which was a concern during the previous travel fair,” said MATTA Presidnet Nigel Wong. “Through the provision of shuttle services from key transportation hubs like MITEC’s vicinity, KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall, we reduced traffic-related complaints by an impressive 65%. The positive response to this initiative from fairgoers demonstrates the effectiveness of this approach in ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable experience for visitors,”

Wong noted that MATTA actively collaborated with RapidKL to augment the transportation options available to fairgoers. As part of these efforts, there will be a substantial increase in buses in service, significantly reducing the waiting time intervals for attendees. This initiative has encouraged visitors and exhibitors to take public transportation or park their cars at Sunway Putra Mall and KL Sentral for future MATTA Fairs.

“Our sincere appreciation goes out to DYTM Tuanku Raja Muda Perlis for contributing to the success of our opening ceremony by his distinguished attendance. “The leadership demonstrated by His Royal Highness Tuanku Raja Muda Perlis and the team from Perlis Economic Planning Division, Perlis State Park, Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia and Perlis Agriculture Department, working together with private sector stakeholders like MATTA, is proof that smart partnerships like these are key to promoting destinations in a new and fresh way, ” says Wong.

“The success of MATTA Fair March 2024 is a significant milestone, signalling that the tourism industry is in the last stages of recovery and is geared towards rapid growth over the next few years,” he added.

During the show, China secured the top spot among the top 10 most popular destinations, with Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Turkiye, Vietnam, Taiwan, Switzerland, Italy and the UK following closely.

For domestic tourism, consumers preferred packages from Selangor, Sabah, Terengganu, Pahang, Kedah and Penang mainly due to the logistic considerations and diverse attractions. Data also revealed that travel packages from over 67 international destinations across North America, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia were in demand during the fair.

MATTA Fair provides a platform where travel enthusiasts can obtain firsthand information from licensed travel agents and tour operators, plan their dream vacations, and take advantage of exclusive deals, all under one roof.

“We remain committed to promoting and nurturing Malaysia’s tourism sector; this travel fair is more than just an event; it is an important catalyst for the industry’s growth. The outstanding results of the MATTA Fair March 2024 inspire us to continue working persistently to generate chances, foster innovation, and give unforgettable experiences to travellers,” Wong concluded.

The next MATTA Fair is scheduled to take place at MITEC Kuala Lumpur from 6 to 8 September 2024.