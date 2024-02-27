Amadeus aligns with IGLTA

SINGAPORE, 28 February 2024: Amadeus has joined the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) as the travel technology company works to fulfil ambitions as an active ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

IGLTA has a mission to provide information and resources for LGBTQ+ travellers and expand LGBTQ+ tourism globally by demonstrating its significant social and economic impact.

“IGLTA welcomes Amadeus with open arms. Its commitment to inclusive travel experiences aligns with our mission to advance LGBTQ+ tourism,” says IGLTA president and CEO John Tanzella. “Its global influence adds tremendous value to our community, and we’re excited to see the collaborative opportunities its membership unlocks.”

Amadeus has a strong track record of support for the LGBTQ+ community, becoming a supporter of the United Nations Standards of Conduct for Business for tackling discrimination against Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, & Intersex people in 2018.

IGLTA was founded in 1983 and is the leading global network of tourism businesses welcoming LGBTQ+ travellers. Members include LGBTQ+ friendly accommodations, transport, destinations, service providers, travel advisors, tour operators, events and travel media in over 80 countries.