AirAsia expands routes to India

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 February 2024: AirAsia continues to build its flight network between Malaysia and India with 14 routes group-wide and plans to expand to more Indian cities.

It will introduce flights to Jaipur commencing on 21 April, to Visakhapatnam on 26 April and Ahmedabad on 1 May 2024.

AirAsia’s robust network of destinations has enabled more than 5 million guests to fly between India, Malaysia and beyond in the last six years alone, and this figure has seen a spike following the government’s announcement of visa-free entry for Indian citizens visiting Malaysia.

AirAsia flies directly from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok to 14 cities in all of India. From Kuala Lumpur, the airline flies 56 flights weekly on short-haul airline AirAsia Malaysia (AK) to the cities of Trivandrum, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Medium haul affiliate AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) also provides two direct routes from New Delhi and Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur with eight weekly flights. From Bangkok, AirAsia operates 50 flights weekly to Guwahati & Lucknow via Thai AirAsia (FD).

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited CEO Bo Lingam commented: “We are proud to reaffirm our steadfast commitment to democratise air travel by making it accessible to a broader audience in one of our biggest markets to date ‒ India. AirAsia believes in making the dream of flying a reality for everyone. Our enhanced connectivity to India is a testament to our dedication to inclusivity, ensuring that air travel is within reach for people from all walks of life. More than two decades ago, AirAsia started our humble journey of pioneering low-cost travel in the region, back when such a concept was a dream many thought was impossible. And here we are today, flying to several routes in India from major hubs and counting.”

AirAsia offers promotional fares to celebrate the expansion in India, starting from MYR249 all-in-one-way for flights to all* its destinations from its Kuala Lumpur hub. The promo runs until 10 March 2024. The travel period will end on 30 November 2024.