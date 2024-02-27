DUBAI UAE, 28 February 2024: Emirates will return to ITB Berlin, showcasing its latest signature products and reaffirming the airline’s longstanding commitment to Europe’s leading travel and trade show that convenes in the German capital from 5 to 7 March.

Emirates will launch new partnerships and expand existing collaborations with local and regional travel partners during the three-day travel show. That includes air carriers to enhance connectivity for travellers to and from major European travel hubs and strategic partnerships with travel and tourism entities to establish joint marketing and other trade initiatives.

Visitors to the Emirates stand will have the opportunity to experience Emirates’ latest roster of innovative products and guest favourites, including the highly popular Emirates premium economy seat, which will be showcased in Germany for the first time.

Unveiled at the 2022 Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, Emirates’ premium economy product has won multiple awards and is available on 27 A380 aircraft flying to 15 destinations. They comprise New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, Singapore, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Sao Paulo and Dubai.

Also debuting for the first time at ITB Berlin is Emirates’ iconic Boeing 777-300ER game-changer first-class, fully enclosed private suite. With the full range of onboard products on display, visitors can experience Emirates’ Boeing 777 business class seat, the newest generation of the A380 onboard lounge and first class Shower Spa, and its generously pitched economy class seats.

Emirates will also dedicate an area to showcase its latest sustainability initiatives, including onboard items that incorporate responsibly sourced items from ‘Aircrafted by Emirates’ – a collection of luggage, bags and accessories made from upcycled materials from retrofitted A380 aircraft. The airline’s sustainability efforts focus on reducing emissions, consuming responsibly, and protecting biodiversity and habitats.

The Emirates ITB Berlin stand will also include four meeting spaces and can accommodate up to 200 visitors at any one time in a new 480 sqm, double-storey Emirates stand located in Hall 2.2, stand number 101.

Emirates and Europe

Emirates’ European footprint spans 39 destinations in 22 countries and 403 points beyond its network through codeshare, intermodal and interline arrangements with 51 partners. Emirates aims to expand its connectivity for travellers between Europe and the rest of the world on the back of ITB Berlin and in partnership with regional tourism bodies.

Over the past year, Emirates has carried more than 17.2 million passengers between Dubai and all of its European gateways, facilitating convenient and seamless air connectivity for customers to and from its Dubai hub and beyond Dubai to more destinations in its global network.

For flight information and to make bookings, visit www.emirates.com.

(Source: Emirates)