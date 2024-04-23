Norwegian 2024 sailings in Europe

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2024: Norwegian Cruise Line launched its 2024 Europe cruise season last week with the arrival of Norwegian Epic at its Civitavecchia seasonal homeport in Rome, Italy, before embarking on a 10-day Greek Isles and Italy voyage.

During this Northern Hemisphere summer travel season, guests embarking on NCL cruises in Europe will have the opportunity to choose from 101 distinctive itineraries, 38 roundtrips, and 63 open-jaw sailings, calling at 140 captivating ports across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, and the Atlantic Coast.

Norwegian Epic’s Civitavecchia seasonal homeport in Rome, Italy. Image credit Civitavecchia Port.

Nine ships* will be in the region, including its newest innovative vessels, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, and Norwegian Escape, which returns to Europe following its first successful season in 2022.

*Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Star, and Norwegian Viva.