India spotlights the Mahabharat Circuit

DELHI India, 15 January 2024: India’s tourism leaders, tour operators and travel influencers are crucial players in positioning the country’s Mahabharat Circuit as a preferred destination for domestic and international tourists.

Identifying the role tour operators play in putting the circuit on the tourism map, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India (Northern Region Office) organised a conference on the Mahabharat Circuit last week, followed by a familiarisation trip to Kurukshetra, Jyotisar and Thanesar.

Delegates from all over the country, comprising of tour operators, travel media, and influencers, participated in the conference in addition to officers of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India (GOI) and Haryana Tourism Department.

They discussed strategies to create awareness about the tourism potential and religious significance of the circuit and to address concerns about infrastructure, accommodation, tourist amenities, and the inflow of tourists to the area.

Addressing the delegates via a virtual connection, Ministry of Tourism GOI director general Manisha Saxena said: “Mahabharat is not just an epic but a way of life. Kurukshetra holds prominent significance in Mahabharat. Over the last few years, the Ministry of Tourism-GOI, in collaboration with Haryana Tourism, has undertaken large-scale development activities targeting better infrastructure and visitor facilities. Development of the Light & Sound Show and a museum at Jyotisar are a few of the latest developments”.

The regional director of North India, R K Suman, noted: “The whole idea behind hosting the conference and familiarisation tour was to showcase Kurukshetra’s rich spiritual heritage. Travel stakeholders from all over the country were invited to experience first-hand what Kurukshetra offers and then share it with their client base in their respective markets”.

While the conference recognised the Mahabharat Circuit holds immense tourism potential, delegates identified challenges that have hindered its growth and wider appeal beyond the domestic travel market.

Scattered locations

The circuit spans multiple states, requiring efficient transportation infrastructure connecting diverse sites. Lack of well-developed road, rail, and air connectivity between certain points can deter tourists.

Low global recognition

Compared to other religious and historical circuits, the Mahabharat Circuit lacks international awareness. Effective marketing campaigns targeting global audiences are crucial.

Lack of information

Inconsistent and fragmented information about specific sites and their significance can confuse tourists and limit planning.

During the familiarisation trip, all the delegates visited important tourist places in Kurukshetra, Thanesar and Jyotisar. At the latter, delegates witnessed the Sound and Light Show and enjoyed visits to the Sri Krishna Museum, the Panorama, and the Science Museum.

Popular tourist places in Kurukshetra, Thanesar and Jyotisar

Religious & Mythological Significance

Brahma Sarovar: Sacred lake considered the site of creation by Brahma, associated with cleansing rituals.

Sannihit Sarovar: Another holy lake where Pandavas performed rituals before the Mahabharata war.

Krishna Museum: Houses artefacts and exhibits showcasing Lord Krishna’s life and the Mahabharata era.

Jyotisar: Where Lord Krishna delivered the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna before the Kurukshetra battle.

Bhadrakali Temple: An ancient temple dedicated to the fierce form of Goddess Durga, attracts devotees seeking blessings.

Sthaneshwar Mahadev Temple: One of the 12 Jyotirlingas, dedicated to Lord Shiva, with mythological significance.

Sheikh Chehli’s Tomb is the mausoleum of a Sufi saint known for its architectural beauty and serene atmosphere.

Historical & Archaeological Sites

Thanesar Archaeological Site Museum: Exhibits archaeological finds from the region, including artefacts from the Harappan and Mauryan eras.

Raja Karna ka Qila: Ruins of an ancient fort believed to be associated with the Kaurava king Karna.

Ancient Mound Amin: Archaeological site believed to be the location of Abhimanyu’s last stand during the Mahabharata war.

Pathar Masjid: The oldest mosque in Haryana, showcasing Indo-Islamic architectural style.

Other Interesting Attractions

Kurukshetra Panorama and Science Centre: Offers a 360-degree view of the Kurukshetra battlefield and interactive science exhibits.

Kalpana Chawla Memorial Planetarium: Dedicated to the Indian-American astronaut, featuring astronomy shows and space exhibits.

Bhor Saidan Crocodile Farm: Home to various Indian crocodile species, it offers educational tours and viewing opportunities.

Gurdwara Mastgarh: Historic Sikh shrine overlooking the Somb River, with beautiful architecture and religious significance.

Light and Sound Show at Jyotisar: A dramatic audiovisual presentation depicting the key events of the Mahabharata.

Kessel Mall: Bustling market area in Thanesar, offering local handicrafts, textiles, and street food.

What’s the Mahabharat Circuit

The Mahabharat Circuit, aimed at promoting tourism for sites significant to the epic Indian poem Mahabharata, encompasses several states and boasts a remarkable diversity of attractions. it offers a unique blend of historical, spiritual, and cultural experiences. Whether you’re a passionate devotee of the epic or simply interested in Indian history and mythology, this journey captivates your imagination and leaves you with lasting memories.

