Accor confirms new signings in Asia

SINGAPORE, 12 January 2024: Accor has confirmed adding several new properties to its Asia portfolio signed at the end of 2023, which continues the company’s commitment to growth and expansion.

The new signings include additions to the Novotel, Mercure, and Ibis brands, reinforcing Accor’s position as a leader in the premium, midscale, and economy segments.

Mercure ICON Singapore City Centre.

New signings

Mercure ICON Singapore City Centre (Singapore)

In collaboration with Worldwide Hotels Group, Singapore’s largest hotel operator, Accor is set to introduce the world’s largest Mercure hotel to Singapore – Mercure ICON Singapore City Centre, boasting an impressive 989 keys and scheduled to open in Q1 2024. Located at 8 Club Street, this locally-inspired hotel seamlessly blends the historical charm of Chinatown with the dynamic energy of the Central Business District (CBD).

Ibis Styles Subic (Philippines)

Ibis Styles Subic, set to become the first international branded hotel in Subic, boasts a strategic location across from the Ayala Malls’ Harbor Point, making it easily accessible. Due to open in 2026, the 175-room property is a 10-minute walk from the Subic Bay Yacht Club and a 3-minute drive to SBMA Beach.

Mercure Subic (Philippines)

The 250-room Mercure Subic, poised to become the second international branded hotel in Subic, is situated adjacent to Ibis Styles Subic, at the heart of the Subic area and due to open in 2026.

Mercure Rajahmundy City Centre (India)

In collaboration with Compass Enterprise Private Limited, the 120-room Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre is located on the city’s main 100 Feet Road in downtown Rajahmundry, known for its bullion markets and Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Ibis Styles Mysuru (India)

Set to become the inaugural ibis Styles in Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, India, the 130-room property is set to open its doors in Q1 2025.

Novotel Bengaluru Airport Varun and Ibis Styles Bengaluru Airport Varun (India)

Located in the KIADB Aerospace SEZ, Hardware & IT Park, North Bangalore, the two properties are close to the Bengaluru International Airport. Each property has 180 rooms, and guests can use the facilities at both hotels.