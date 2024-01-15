Bengaluru to Bhutan charters

SINGAPORE, 16 January 2024: Bhutan is fast gaining popularity with Indian tourists, with Thomas Cook India reporting a 25% surge in booking demand compared with last year.

Responding to the trending destination’s popularity, Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company, SOTC Travel, are launching exclusive charter flights to Paro (Bhutan) from Bengaluru, India, starting in April 2024.

South India represents a key source market for Thomas Cook & SOTC Travel, already contributing over 45% of the bookings to the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan and growing.

However, the lack of direct flights from India’s southern region to Bhutan adds approximately 15% to travel costs. Travellers face the inconvenience of multiple flights, changing airports/terminals, multiple check-ins and baggage drop/collection.

The travel group is responding with the launch of special charters to Bhutan from Bengaluru, a gateway city for Indian travellers resident in Karnataka, the wider southern region.

The Thomas Cook and SOTC Bhutan charters will target multigenerational families, groups of friends, couples, honeymooners and the youth travel market.

Bhutan is known for its dramatic scenic vistas, distinctive monasteries, romantic hotspots, nature reserves, Himalayan terrain and lush green valleys. The travel experiences include rejuvenating hot-stone baths, unique culture, and welcoming people.

Unique Experiences

Thomas Cook and SOTC’s Bhutan charter product includes visits to Bhutan’s most sought-after monasteries- Taktsang Palphug, Rinpung Dzong, the ancient Punakha Dzong; exploring the weekend market in Thimphu; learning archery; hot stone therapy at natural hot springs; sightseeing near Bhutan’s oldest walking suspension bridge – the Punakha Suspension Bridge. The tour also includes local Bhutanese meals, lunch at a farmhouse, beer tasting with snacks at Paro, and a local Bhutanese guide throughout the tour.

Outdoor/adventure and nature enthusiasts get to experience the adrenalin rush of white water rafting at Po Chu and Moochu confluence or kayaking at Wang Chhu; a trek to the Taktsang Palphug Monastery (Tiger’s Nest Monastery); bird watching to witness over 600 species of rare birds.

Tour Highlights

Charter departures: April and May 2024.

Duration of tour: eight days.

Destinations: Thimpu, Punakha and Paro.

Special discount: INR10,000.00 per person.

Thomas Cook (India) president & country head – Holidays, MICE, Visa Rajeev Kale said: “Innovation is in our DNA, and the launch of our exclusive charters from Bengaluru is a smart strategy to leverage the growing interest towards the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan. South India has contributed the largest share to Bhutan and is a significant and growing market that we intend to tap via the launch of our charter departures. We have designed a unique portfolio of products offering Bhutan’s best to inspire customers from this high-growth market. Bengaluru was chosen due to its central location and ease of connectivity across key source markets of South India.

SOTC Travel Limited president & country head – holidays Daniel D’souza added: “2024 marks the 75th anniversary of SOTC, and our announcement of charter departures to Bhutan is a first mover to capitalise on the uptick in demand. Our newly launched charter departures to Bhutan with Bengaluru as the gateway, offering our travellers from South India the benefits of ease and convenience with direct and exclusive flights to the destination.”

