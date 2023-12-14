SIA and Marriott brush up benefits

SINGAPORE, 15 December 2023: Marriott International and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have improved member benefits, including a status match and a fast track to obtain a higher elite status.

The latest improvements, in addition to the two-way points and miles transfer benefits for members of both programmes that kicked in during January 2023, allow eligible members to convert their Marriott Bonvoy points to KrisFlyer miles and vice versa.

The latest benefits

• Status Match: Members can enjoy elite status matches according to the elite tiers of both programmes. Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club, and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members will receive a status match to Marriott Bonvoy Gold. In contrast, Marriott Bonvoy Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador members will receive a KrisFlyer Elite Silver tier status match.

Marriott Bonvoy Elite status benefits may include room upgrades, late check-outs, bonus points and welcome gifts. KrisFlyer Elite status benefits may include bonus miles, complimentary seat selection for customers flying with Singapore Airlines, complimentary lounge access, priority check-in and boarding and additional baggage allowance.

• Accelerated Pathways to higher tiers: Eligible Marriott Bonvoy members can accelerate the upgrade of their KrisFlyer membership to higher tiers by completing two to four flights with SIA within six months. Similarly, eligible KrisFlyer members can achieve accelerated status matches with Marriott Bonvoy by staying three to 10 nights at any participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel for six months.

● Access to Exclusive Promotions: Marriott Bonvoy and KrisFlyer will periodically launch campaigns where members can earn miles and points through their hotel stay and flights.