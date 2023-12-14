Korean Air bags more awards

SINGAPORE, 15 December 2023: Korean Air won Best Airline Cuisine in Global Traveler’s 2023 Tested Reader Survey awards while taking the top honours for its business class seat design and its loyalty programme.

The airline also placed second for Best Airline for International First Class and Best First-Class Seat Design; third for Best Airline for Flight Attendants and Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents; and fifth for Best Airline for Onboard Service, Best Airline for Flight Attendant Uniforms; Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness, Best Frequent-Flyer Elite-Level Program, Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers, Best Airline in North Asia and Best Trans-Pacific Airline.

Global Traveler is a monthly luxury travel magazine based in the US that conducts an annual online and offline survey that asks subscribers to vote for the best companies in various travel-related categories.

The airline announced this week it has revamped its wine programme with the guidance of a renowned international sommelier Marc Almert, and has introduced more than 50 new wines to its extensive collection. In addition, the carrier has upgraded its in-flight entertainment system with an expansive library of video and audio selections.

Korean Air continues to be recognised worldwide for its efforts to enhance customer service. This year, the airline was also awarded a Skytrax 5-star airline rating for the second consecutive time, an APEX 5-star global airline rating for the seventh consecutive year, and named Best Business and First Class Airline in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.