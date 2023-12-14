BANGKOK, 15 December 2023: Central Pattana, a global real estate developer, together with Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand, are introducing a pet-friendly initiative that removes a weight restriction on pets.

The new initiative applies to their Korat, Ubon, Udon, and soon-to-be-open Ayutthaya hotels while also launching pet-friendly cafés and restaurants at these same properties in Thailand’s Northeast and North Bangkok regions.

Kevin Deydier De Pierrefeu, Centara area general manager overseeing Centara Udon, Ubon and Korat, expressed enthusiasm: “We’re thrilled to become a part of the pet parent community. As a devoted pet owner myself, I understand the boundless affection we hold for our furry companions. By eliminating weight restrictions, we lead as the first hotels in Thailand’s Northeast and North Bangkok regions to wholeheartedly support pet owners, championing our belief that companionship transcends weight or breed. Our mission is seamless travel for all pet owners and their beloved fur babies, allowing guests to experience Thailand’s exotic beauty with the ones they love”.

Centara will introduce a minimal surcharge of THB500 per one pet or THB600 per two pets per night, with a maximum of two pets per room across all four Centara hotels in Korat, Ubon, Udon and the upcoming Ayutthaya location, with the goal enabling pet owners to relish their holidays, free from concerns or cost-prohibitive fees.

Each property also launches indoor and outdoor pet-friendly cafés and restaurants, warmly welcoming local pet owners. Menus specially crafted for animals, featuring the Best Friend’s Beef Bowl, Grilled Chicken & Liver Pasta, Cheese, and Tuna Sweetcorn Mayo with Butter have also been introduced.

