Flight Centre names group’s AI guru

SINGAPORE, 13 December 2023: Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) has announced the establishment of an ‘AI Centre of Excellence,’ a new global division focusing on promoting, adopting, and integrating artificial intelligence technologies into the company’s corporate divisions.

The ‘AI Centre of Excellence’ will harness the power of AI to revolutionise FCTG’s flagship business travel divisions, Corporate Traveller and FCM, by enriching customer experiences, boosting employee productivity and more.

Adrian Lopez.

As part of the launch, Adrian Lopez will step into a newly created role as Head of AI for Corporate, where he will lead a dedicated team of technical experts responsible for laying out the shared corporate vision for AI within the organisation. He most recently served as Global Chief Technology Officer for FCM Digital.

Lopez and his team will overall AI strategy for FCTG’s corporate brands and ensure the company maximises the potential around generative AI, while doing so effectively, responsibly, and in alignment with its business objectives.

The specialised team will implement best practices and provide research, support, and training around AI, with a focus on improving efficiency and driving value to new and existing clients. They will look to find ways to integrate the technology into the operations of the company’s business travel divisions, Corporate Traveller and FCM.

With the ‘AI Centre of Excellence debut,’ FCTG will aim to strengthen the relationship between the human workforce and hands-on AI applications. The incredible automation and machine learning that AI offers will prove to be a perfect complement to the personal touch and natural intuition of the human mind.

Furthermore, FCTG will leverage AI to enhance productivity and improve workflow optimisation, allowing its teams to focus on priority initiatives and more creative-driven projects.

A travel technology pioneer, Lopez has over a decade of industry experience. In 2014, he co-founded the corporate travel tool SAM, a mobile AI-powered app that operates as a 24/7 virtual travel assistant, helping business travellers easily manage their trips.

FCTG made an initial investment in Sam in 2017, followed by a full acquisition in 2019. After the ownership transition, Lopez officially joined the FCTG team, where he helped oversee the integration of Sam’s capabilities while leading the development of the new FCM Platform.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

The Flight Centre Travel Group is one of the world’s largest travel retailers and corporate travel managers. The company, headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, has a company-owned leisure and corporate travel business in dozens of countries, spanning Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the UK, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Asia.