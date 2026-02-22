Top five cities for Japanese travellers

SINGAPORE, 23 February 2026: Seoul, Taipei and Bangkok are the most popular cities for the 2026 spring break travel season (March to April) according to Agoda’s latest accommodation search data focusing on Japanese travellers.

The data analysis of search activity by travellers from Japan conducted between 1 November 2025 and 13 January 2026, for check-ins during March to April 2026, compared with the same period in the previous year, reveals travel demand trends ahead of the spring break season.

The most popular international destinations for spring break ― Short-haul Asian destinations

Five top destinations

Seoul, South Korea;

Taipei, Taiwan;

Bangkok, Thailand;

Busan, South Korea;

Hong Kong.

Seoul, South Korea, emerged as the most-searched destination among Japanese travellers during spring break. In addition to its convenient access from Japan, Seoul offers a rich mix of gourmet dining, shopping, and cultural experiences, making it a highly favoured destination for short overseas trips. In particular, the city is seeing growing popularity among solo travellers, especially those travelling for beauty and wellness purposes.

Taipei, Taiwan, is known for its approachable food culture and walkable city layout, making it an attractive choice for first-time international travellers or those returning overseas after a period away. The ease of enjoying night markets and local cuisine contributes to higher satisfaction for spring break travel.

Bangkok, Thailand, is characterised by a blend of urban sights and resort-style amenities, offering a wide range of experiences, including shopping, spas, and gourmet dining. The city continues to attract travellers who use relatively longer holidays to plan trips that combine city stays with nearby resort destinations.

Busan, South Korea, is appreciated for its unique blend of coastal scenery and urban landscapes. Activities such as café hopping and seaside walks appeal to travellers seeking a more relaxed pace, while the opportunity to experience a different side of Korea compared to Seoul also contributes to its popularity.

Hong Kong maintains steady popularity as a short-term spring break destination, offering diverse attractions that range from gourmet dining and shopping to nature and art. The ability to enjoy a wide variety of experiences efficiently within a limited schedule makes Hong Kong a strong match for spring break travel.

Agoda Senior Country Director Japan, Tadashi Ikai, shared, “Spring break is a key travel season, with a wide range of travellers — from students to working professionals — planning trips during this period. Agoda’s search data shows that internationally, short-haul Asian destinations continue to maintain strong popularity.”

(Source: Agoda)