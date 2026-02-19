China outbound travel: Thailand soars Japan stalls

BANGKOK, 20 February 2026: As Lunar New Year travel patterns continue to evolve, Thailand is once again emerging as a preferred destination for Chinese holidaymakers, particularly as Japan becomes less attractive for mass leisure travel.

At the same time, Vietnam is positioning itself as a credible regional alternative, intensifying competition across Southeast Asia.

The shift is not driven by a single factor but by a combination of cost, convenience, familiarity and traveller sentiment, all of which play an outsized role during peak holiday periods such as Lunar New Year.

Value has become the deciding factor

Japan has grown noticeably more expensive for Chinese travellers. Airfares have risen, accommodation costs have increased, and daily spending now feels significantly higher than before the pandemic. For many holidaymakers, particularly families and group travellers, the value equation has changed.

Thailand, by contrast, continues to offer strong value across hotels, dining, transport and shopping. For price-sensitive Lunar New Year travel, it delivers a richer holiday experience for the same budget.

Easier travel and fewer frictions

Entry procedures are straightforward, flight frequencies are high, and the overall travel experience is familiar and predictable.

Photos: Thailand’s accessibility remains one of its strongest advantages.

Japan, while highly attractive, remains more complex for mass leisure travel, especially during peak seasons when crowds, logistics, and language barriers can be challenging. For many travellers, ease matters as much as destination appeal.

Familiarity brings comfort

Thailand has long been one of the most familiar overseas destinations for Chinese travellers. Language support, cuisine, retail environments, payment systems and tour infrastructure are well established and widely understood.

During Lunar New Year, familiarity becomes particularly important. Family groups and older travellers tend to prioritise comfort, convenience and reassurance over novelty, all areas in which Thailand performs strongly.

Climate shapes holiday choices

Japan’s winter season appeals to ski enthusiasts and niche travellers, but it is less aligned with the mainstream Lunar New Year holiday mindset, which favours warmth, beaches and relaxed leisure.

Thailand fits that seasonal preference perfectly, offering sunshine, coastal destinations and a wide range of resort experiences that suit short holiday breaks.

A return to mass tourism — by default, not design

It is important to note that Thailand has not deliberately set out to return to mass-market tourism. In policy terms, the emphasis remains on value, yield and a more balanced visitor mix.

However, Thailand has benefited from Japan becoming more expensive and harder for Chinese travellers to access. As a result, Thailand has absorbed a greater share of Lunar New Year visitors from China, particularly group travellers whose trips tend to be short, highly seasonal and budget-conscious.

These Lunar New Year flows are typically sharp, concentrated and price-sensitive — driven more by timing and convenience than by long-stay or premium travel behaviour. Their return reflects regional market dynamics rather than a strategic shift in Thailand’s tourism positioning.

Vietnam’s rising appeal

Vietnam is benefiting from many of the same advantages that have long supported Thailand’s tourism success. Competitive pricing, improved air connectivity, simplified visa policies, and expanded resort capacity are making it increasingly attractive to regional travellers.

For first-time visitors or repeat travellers looking for something familiar yet different, Vietnam is increasingly an alternative to the Thailand experience, making it a growing competitor rather than a secondary option.

Sentiment still matters

Traveller sentiment also plays a role, even if it is rarely stated directly. Some Chinese travellers are currently cautious about destinations perceived as overly crowded, expensive or less welcoming.

Southeast Asia offers a sense of warmth, informality and ease that resonates strongly during festive travel periods. Thailand, in particular, benefits from a long-standing reputation for hospitality and comfort.

The bottom line

Thailand is gaining Lunar New Year travel from China not because it has chased mass tourism, but because it offers better value, simpler access and a familiar, relaxed holiday environment at a time when alternatives have become more expensive and complex.

Japan remains highly attractive, but increasingly as a premium or niche destination rather than a mass-market choice. Vietnam, meanwhile, is rising quickly by adopting many of the same strengths that have long underpinned Thailand’s success.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a British-born travel writer, former hotelier and tourism consultant who has lived in Thailand since 1991. With more than four decades of experience at leading hotel groups in Asia and Europe, he writes extensively on tourism trends, destination strategy, and regional travel dynamics across the Asia-Pacific.